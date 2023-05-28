Jey Mammon spoke again about the complaint against him: “I am dead in life”

Mammon’s property gave an interview to Infobae and broke down in tears when talking about how he goes through his life. Two months ago it had been reported by Lucas Benvenuto for sexual abuse.

The former driver of La Peña de Morfi broke down when asked about how his life had changed after the case was made public and How your family was affected.

“Look, every time I get up I say… It’s like total uncertainty. It is complete. I’m not angry. But if they were aware of what is happening, what they are doing, what they did, they would understand what I am talking about, ”he assured through tears.

“I’m in one that I don’t wish on anyone, huh. I swear I don’t wish it on anyone. I don’t want to, look I don’t want to compete with pain nor with anyone’s anguish. But I don’t know if there is something like this. I swear. It’s like being dead in lifeYou know?” he added.

Jey Mammon said which journalists he will take to Justice

Jey Mammon prepares to bring to justice a group of journalists which, according to the driver, he was falsely accused. At the interview revealed the names.

The driver will carry out million-dollar lawsuits before “Yanina Latorre, Flor de la V, Ángel de Brito and Karina Mazzoccoclaiming economic compensation”, although he warns that his objective is not monetary but that “the truth be known.”



