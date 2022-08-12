Original title: Ji drama “Jiang sister” staged in Changchun

On the evening of August 10th and 11th, the large-scale auspicious drama “Jiang Jie” created and arranged by the Jilin Opera Theatre’s Ji Opera Troupe was staged at the Changchun People’s Art Theater.

The Ji Opera “Jiang Sister” was transplanted from the opera in 1965. It is a reserved repertoire operated by Ji Opera in various development periods. So far, it has undergone 5 revivals, with a total of nearly 2,000 performances. The rehearsal for the performance lasted for nearly two months. The national first-class director Li Bin was specially invited as the director, and the national first-class actor Liu Yang played the role of Sister Jiang. In the play, the main roles of the old woman, Huawei, Lan Hongshun, Sun Mingxia, and Fu Zhigao are played by outstanding young actors in the group. It is understood that Sister Jiang, played by Liu Yang, is already the fourth generation of Sister Jiang in the play. The troupe has also trained 5 backup actors for the role of Sister Jiang, and other important roles have also cultivated several groups of backup performance forces.

During the performance, the actors condensed the ups and downs of the storyline and the tense atmosphere of the revolutionary struggle on the stage with sincere emotion, delicate performance and good singing skills. The characters in the spirit of ideology were three-dimensional and vivid, which demonstrated the solid basic skills and ability of the young actors of the troupe to shape roles, and won warm applause from the audience. According to director Li Bin, “The majority of audiences and Ji opera people have different feelings for the Ji drama “Jiang Sister”, we have retained the essence of it this time, and adjusted the rhythm, choreography and accompaniment in order to make it better to shape the characters.” The two-day performance kicked off the “Ji drama “Jiang Sister” Southwest Tour”. As a project funded by the National Arts Fund, the play will go to the southwest of my country to sing the voice of Ji Opera and show the style of Ji Opera.

This performance is the classic repertoire of the Provincial Zhi Literature and Art Troupe in the wonderful night Jilin 2022 summer performance season. It is reported that the wonderful night Jilin 2022 summer performance season will open on August 13 and close on August 25. At that time, 19 performance groups from inside and outside the province will perform in Changchun. The series of high-quality repertoire performances and the excellent repertoire performances of provincial performance groups are introduced as the main activities of the performance season, which will be held in Changchun Confucian Temple Square. Some of the shows will also be streamed live online.

In addition, the 4th Jilin Intangible Cultural Heritage Festival will be held concurrently in Changchun Confucian Temple Square from August 13 to 17.

(Editors in charge: Wang Haiyue, Xie Long)

