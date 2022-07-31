Technology programs have always been the “hard bones” in the variety show market, sitting on the bench all year round. However, recently, the first domestic sci-fi talk show “Don’t Answer” was launched, which brought some warmth to such shows and opened up new horizons.

Science Fiction Today

future reality

The first domestic sci-fi talk show “Don’t Answer” was launched on July 18. The show put forward the theme of “in the future, discussing the topic of reality”, based on science fiction and observing reality. “Don’t Answer” is inspired by the sci-fi classic “Three-Body Problem”, and the program name comes from the most famous “stalk” in “Three-Body Problem”. The conversation in the program took place inside the “Blue Space” spacecraft. As the “Chief of the Future Exploration Section”, Jia Zhangke, together with the “Future Consultant” Liu Cixin and scientists in various fields as “Future Researcher”, jointly developed the vision and future of the future. read.

Simply put, “Don’t Answer” is a sci-fi version of “Round Table Pie”. In the program, Jia Zhangke plays the role of the host, connecting the program flow, guiding the guests to speak, and at the same time expressing their own thoughts, but the discussion topics of “Don’t Answer” are all within the scope of science fiction.

Regarding the idea of ​​this sci-fi talk show, Jia Zhangke said: “The science fiction of the past may become the reality of today, and the science fiction of today may become the reality of the future.” Jia Zhangke is a film director who is good at shooting realistic themes, but he has always had a strong of science fiction. Jia Zhangke firmly believes in the existence of aliens in the universe. In his films, sci-fi plots such as aliens, spaceships, and launchers appear many times. The short film set in “Don’t Answer” increases the sci-fi concentration of the show, and is also associated with Jia Zhangke’s identity as a film director.

In terms of guest setting, a humanities scholar and a frontier science and technology expert jointly discuss topics in each episode. The guest lineup includes Xu Bing, Yu Minhong, Hao Lei, Xu Zhiyuan, Liu Qing, Xue Zhaofeng, Yin Ye, etc. The topics discussed in the program include “interstellar immigrants”‘s understanding of “hometown” and discussions about sleep time.

The topic of the second issue of “Don’t Answer” is: The choice of mate that big data provides us, should we accept it? Jia Zhangke and actor Wang Ziwen chose not to accept it at first. They believed in romantic encounters and even trial and error in love. “According to big data, it is impossible for the Cowherd and Weaver Girl to fall in love… How will we make movies in the future? “Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai” is gone, and “The Legend of the White Snake” is gone.” Jia Zhangke believes that big data lacks brilliance and loses its brilliance. the imaginative part. And big data expert Song Jiqiang put forward another idea: if you want an adventurous love, big data can be filtered according to the target, and the Cowherd and Weaver Girl can also be entered, and encounters can be created. This made Jia Zhangke hold his head in horror, “It’s terrible, scientists are staring at our emotions!” But he firmly believed in what Einstein said – “The power of emotion is the most mysterious power of human beings, and science cannot study it.”

Break down professional barriers

Increase variety shows

At the end of last year, biologist Yin Ye was a guest on the fifth season finale of “The Round Table School”. He talked about genes, the metaverse, life, education and other topics in a popular way. Ye has also become a popular science internet celebrity. In recent years, sci-fi works such as “Westworld”, “Black Mirror” and “Love, Death and Robots” have also been regarded as classics and are widely respected. From these aspects, it can be seen that the audience has a strong appeal for the integration of technology and humanities.

But putting technology themes into the variety show market has always been difficult to produce a chemical reaction. In recent years, in addition to the documentary-style old-fashioned programs such as “Into Science”, the only technology program that has really come out of the circle is “The Strongest Brain”. Between 2017 and 2019, with the “cultural craze” of variety shows, there was also a “technology craze”. There appeared “Intelligent Future”, “I Am the Future”, “Extraordinary Wisdom”, “Come on, Towards the Future”, “Future Architect”, “This! It is Iron Armor” and “Robot Hegemony” and other programs, whose content involves life science, scientific experiments, robot fighting, etc., and interprets professional terms such as “gravitational waves”, “cloud computing” and “big data” to the audience. But these shows have had a muted response.

Jiang Changjian, the host of “The Strongest Brain”, spent more than two years planning and preparing for “The Future of Wisdom”. Through the program, he introduced innovative technologies that can be used in ordinary people’s lives, and demonstrated the changes that technology has brought to ordinary people’s lives. And his team has long reminded that technology variety shows will be cold. “Technology is a very rigorous thing. First of all, this is the difficulty. It does not allow any sloppyness. Second, even if it is rigorous, it is a project that cannot be watched. Without the progressive relationship of variety shows, it is difficult to PK. , It is impossible to form a sense of cultivation in the hearts of the audience, which is a natural lack of variety show attributes.” Jiang Changjian said that technology programs are “wake up early and catch a late episode”.

Technology programs not only have to break down professional barriers and let the audience understand, but also increase the means of variety shows to make the audience happy. It is indeed not easy for such programs to succeed. After two or three years of upsurge, technology programs quickly died down. However, Leng Song, a media scholar, still regards “Technology +” as a bonanza for the continuous innovation of variety shows. “Technology variety shows leave a lot of room for the production team. From the perspective of technological inventions alone, producers can make top-level or terminal inventions, and never have to worry about finding topics. This type is not easy to do, but A bonanza indeed.”

In March this year, the science and technology talk show “Future China” was broadcast. In addition to scholars and experts in various fields, there are also talk show actors such as Pang Bo, Xu Zhisheng, Hulan, etc., to jointly explore cutting-edge technology, interpret the humanities and society, and extend the spirit of science. The launch of the sci-fi talk show “Don’t Answer” has also found a new breakthrough point for science and technology programs. Liu Cixin said on the show: “Don’t answer doesn’t mean don’t explore, we can’t be stopped by our fears to explore.”

Reporter Liu Yuhan