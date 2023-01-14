Jia Zhangke revealed that the number of people participating in this film festival is expected to reach 800, which reflects the enthusiasm of Chinese filmmakers.Photo courtesy of the Pingyao International Film Festival Organizing Committee

Chinanews.com, Pingyao, Shanxi, January 13 (Reporter Hu Jian) ​​”The film welcomes the spring, which represents the current mentality of film workers. I hope to observe the endogenous power and enthusiasm of Chinese films through the Pingyao International Film Festival. Now China Cinemas all over the world are welcoming the Spring Festival, and filmmakers need a gathering to encourage each other to take the next step.” Chinese director Jia Zhangke said in an interview with reporters on the afternoon of the 13th.

The 6th Pingyao International Film Festival is about to start. As usual, Jia Zhangke, the founder of Pingyao International Film Festival, will accept media interviews one day in advance to reveal the highlights of the film festival. “Chinese Film Welcomes Spring in Pingyao” is the eye-catching slogan on the official poster of this year’s film festival. Jia Zhangke hopes, “Chinese film welcomes spring in Pingyao.”



“Although this Pingyao Film Festival is late, it is still here. The Year of the Tiger will be held in the Year of the Tiger. As of noon today, 500 industry guests and media personnel have signed up through the official channel, and the number may eventually reach about 800. A very unexpected number, which also reflects the enthusiasm of Chinese filmmakers, and can also see the power of the Chinese film industry towards the future.” Jia Zhangke said.

The 6th Pingyao International Film Festival added a new “migration plan”. 9 writers and directors from the Chinese film and literary circles recommended 18 literary works to the organizing committee, aiming to contribute literary power to China‘s film and television industry. “Since the 1980s, Chinese film and literature have been a pair of good brothers. Film has been inspired by literature a lot. Therefore, I hope that people in the film industry can start dialogues with people in the literary world to form a situation where literature and film are closely linked.” Jia Zhangke Say.



Jia Zhangke revealed that Shanxi films have sprung up this year, showing a very strong momentum. “Thanks to the construction of Shanxi’s film culture in the past few years, including industrial policies, the holding of the Pingyao Film Festival has brought strong motivation for the creation of young people in Shanxi. This year, a total of 6 Shanxi films were shortlisted for the Pingyao International Film Festival, which is worth mentioning What’s more, there are two films shortlisted in the high-profile ‘Hidden Dragon’ unit, which is a new record.”

In addition, Yu Li, who has served as a photographer for Jia Zhangke’s many films, will bring the multimedia installation video exhibition “Guest Night” to this film festival. “, “Contagion” and other series of static video works, which are quite experimental. “I hope to bring a broader vision and a stronger artistic atmosphere to the film festival,” said Jia Zhangke.

The 6th Pingyao International Film Festival, with the theme of “Pingyao Code ≠ COLD”, will feature new films from China, France, Italy, Portugal, Colombia and other countries and regions. During the period, the film festival will hold related screenings and activities around the four sections of screening, industry, education, and academics. (Finish)