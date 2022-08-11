Source title: Jiang Guannan’s “Youth Pie 2” warmly ends and the characters grow together to welcome the light

Directed by Li Shaofei and starring Zhang Jiayi, Yan Ni, Zhao Jinmai, Guo Junchen, Jiang Guannan, and Han Peiying, the reality TV series “Youth Pie 2” is being broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV. Today, the show officially welcomes its membership. Jiang Tianhao, played by Jiang Guannan, is affectionate, honest, and sincere. As the atmosphere in “Four Little Animals”, he brings the friendship of the four back to the right track and successfully helps the “One Second CP” relationship to break the ice. In “Youth Pie 2”, Jiang Tianhao went through the ups and downs of starting a business, and always made a firm choice in his heart, and finally set foot on the track of the coffee industry and broke out into a new world. From the “ivory tower” of the campus to the “arena” of society, Jiang Tianhao upholds the sophistication but not the sophistication, the smooth and naive attitude of life, the fighting spirit of not being afraid of hardships and dangers, daring to forge ahead and fighting hard, and outlines a vivid picture The Generation Z Growth Picture Scroll. Grow together with the characters to achieve self-improvement, and freeze the growth picture book of youth struggle Different from the step-by-step process of going to school and entering the society, “Youth School 2” has opened up another track of juvenile growth from Jiang Tianhao’s entrepreneurial perspective. A family accident three years ago made Jiang Tianhao embark on a long journey of entrepreneurship, gradually growing up in the tempering of life, no longer impulsive and restless, and a little more mature and stable after bravely braved the thorns. The hardships of life have not dampened the enthusiasm of young people. From campus to workplace, from youth to maturity, from carefree to facing troubles and challenges, Jiang Tianhao never forgets his original intention and moves forward bravely, with rigorous and pragmatic attitude. Work attitude, pioneering and enterprising professional spirit, striding forward towards the heart. “Youth School 2” uses the role of Jiang Tianhao to guide the public to establish a correct view of career selection and employment in the workplace, and at the same time praises the youthful attitude of advancing despite difficulties, fearless and no regrets, and composes a youth with love and struggle as the theme Carols, convey positive energy and healthy and beautiful emotional value. After three years of absence, Jiang Tianhao ushered in a “leap-forward” development. As the actor of this role, Jiang Guannan also perfectly interpreted the present perfect tense of self-growth and advancement in “Youth School 2”. Whether it’s the embarrassed and overwhelmed look after being caught by Lin’s parents at Lin Miaomiao’s house at night, or the unbelievable look in his eyes when the “one second cp” official announces the routine, Jiang Guannan takes the sense of proportion of the character’s every move just right , his real and agile acting skills and natural performance style make Jiang Tianhao more vivid, full and three-dimensional. It is worth mentioning that Jiang Guannan boldly broke through his self-image in the play. When playing escape room, he put on a glamorous cheongsam and became “sisters” with Deng Xiaoqi; The temperament is undoubtedly revealed… For performance, Jiang Guannan has never been willing to stay in the comfort zone of performance, and has the courage to break the confinement to unlock more recognition. The audience praised "the emotional control is in place, and the sense of role substitution is very strong" and "the characters are diverse and changeable." , has a good control over the characters." From the simple youth Shuiwang who is inspiring and striving to get rid of poverty and become rich in “The Love of the Mountains and Seas”, to the honest and stubborn young Zhou Bingkun in “The World“, along the way, Jiang Guannan has used extremely life-like acting expressions to complete the perfect control of various types of roles. , to surprise the audience in front of the screen again and again. Jiang Guannan showed no stage fright when playing with seniors from all walks of life. With his superb, solid and infectious acting skills, he played with Zhang Jiayi, Sha Yi and other powerful actors on the same screen, presenting the audience with exciting rivalry scenes full of tension. Interpreting every role with heart and performing every play with heart are Jiang Guannan’s strict requirements for himself, and it is also the life creed that Jiang Guannan firmly practices on the way to pursue his dreams. As a member of the new generation of actors, Jiang Guannan has emerged in many high-quality dramas. While his business ability has been continuously improved, he has stood out on the TV drama track with his real and natural acting skills. He participated in the poverty alleviation drama “Splendid Mountains and Rivers”. The filming is in full swing, and the starring youth healing drama “Hello, Yesterday” is about to meet the audience, which is highly anticipated. At the same time, Jiang Guannan began to dabble in the big screen, partnering with Duan Yihong, Xin Baiqing and other veteran actors in the movie “Three Decades”. Post-95 actor Jiang Guannan devotes himself to the acting career with love and perseverance. The pursuit of dreams does not stop, and the young man can look forward to it. We look forward to the young actor Jiang Guannan to bring more and better works to the public in the future, and to provide more exciting performances! Performing the role with heart and sticking to the actor’s duty, Jiang Guannan walks in the light

