Jiang Haijia’s Musical Journey: From the Coliseum to Foshan’s Stage

After the concert started at the Coliseum, he appeared on the stage in Foshan

Foshan has been buzzing with excitement as the renowned musician, Jiang Haijia, also known as the “Music Madman,” made an appearance on stage. Jiang Haijia has recently broken into the music scene with what can only be described as “brute force.” The Hong Kong singer-songwriter has captivated listeners with her heartfelt songs such as “Wonderful U,” “Yuan,” and “Orphan,” which have become cherished treasures in the hearts of Cantonese song enthusiasts.

This year, marks the tenth anniversary of Jiang Haijia’s debut, and she has successfully fulfilled two dreams. Her first dream was to perform at the iconic Hong Kong Coliseum, which finally took place on August 26th and 27th under the name “AGA ONEDERFUL LIVE 2023.” Despite facing multiple postponements due to the ongoing pandemic, Jiang Haijia persevered and delivered an unforgettable performance. To make the occasion even more special, her idol, Eason Chan, surprised the audience by appearing on stage and joining her in singing a new song titled “Special One.”

Both the Coliseum concert and the collaboration with Eason Chan can be seen as blessings in disguise. Jiang Haijia faced numerous challenges and even thought about giving up at times. However, her determination and unwavering belief in herself pushed her to make these dreams a reality. In an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Yangcheng Evening News, Jiang Haijia expressed that she has become more self-aware in the past decade: “I have been exploring and experimenting, and in the past few years, I have gained a clearer understanding of myself. Moving forward, I hope to continue exploring the world of music and sharing my thoughts and opinions with everyone.”

The collaboration between Jiang Haijia and Eason Chan resulted in the creation of “Special One,” a song that exudes a mellow and mature vibe, much like a fine red wine. Interestingly, this song was actually written by Jiang Haijia ten years ago. After meeting Eason Chan in 2013, she wrote the song and passed it on to him through colleagues. However, the demo was lost, and it wasn’t until this year that Eason Chan revealed he had been holding onto the song all this time. This serendipitous timing allowed “Special One” to finally see the light of day.

The recording process for “Special One” was unique as the two singers recorded their parts simultaneously in the studio. Jiang Haijia described it as a truly unforgettable experience, akin to dancing with each other’s voices, eyes, and expressions in real-time. She emphasized the joy of exploring how their voices could best blend and create a harmonious interpretation of the song.

Jiang Haijia likened “Special One” to herself, stating that the song speaks about facing life’s pressures, embracing oneself, and garnering strength. Over the past ten years, she has gained invaluable experience, allowing her to interpret the song both technically and emotionally. She believes that releasing “Special One” this year is perfect timing.

The article further delves into Jiang Haijia’s creative process, her relentless pursuit of her musical dreams, and her growth as an artist over the past decade. Despite facing initial challenges and setbacks, Jiang Haijia’s determination and “brute energy” propelled her forward. Her love for music is unwavering, as she constantly writes and creates songs, even in the late hours of the night.

Looking ahead, Jiang Haijia is excited about her upcoming mainland concerts, including the one in Foshan on September 23rd, followed by performances in various other cities. She eagerly anticipates hearing the chorus of mainland music fans, as each song has a special place in her heart.

Jiang Haijia’s journey in the music industry is nothing short of inspiring. From her humble beginnings to becoming a beloved singer-songwriter, she continues to captivate audiences with her heartfelt songs and unwavering passion for music.