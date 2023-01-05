According to Korean media reports, after Jiang Dalou left YG, he wrote a handwritten thank you letter to express his gratitude to him, saying that the group “bigbang is eternal”.

On the 2nd, BIGBANG posted a handwritten letter after leaving YG loudly, “Thanks to YG and many people for their care, and now we are about to start a new adventure”, and also said, “Nothing in the world is eternal, but bigbang is eternal”.

On December 26 last year, BIGBANG loudly left YG Entertainment. A YG representative Yu said, “Yeol has decided to terminate the contract with the company.” Then he added, “Yeul is a member of BIGBANG. We support Yeeol’s new departure and choice, and we will work together at any time.”

Original Title: Kang Lou posted a handwritten letter thanking YG saying “bigbang is eternal”

