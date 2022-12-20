Source Title: Jiang Yiyan Responds for the First Time to the Architectural Award Disturbance Through the “Darkest Hour” and Returns to Her True Self

Recently, the latest progress of Jiang Yiyan's reputation rights protection case, which lasted three years, was finally announced, and the plaintiff Jiang Yiyan won the case. Soon after the case ended, Jiang Yiyan was interviewed by the media, and for the first time publicly responded to the turmoil of the Architecture Award that also occurred in 2019. Looking back at the "darkest moment" three years later, Jiang Yiyan said with relief: Life does not start over again, every thought and action, every flower and fruit, the fact is that if you make a mistake, you have to pay the price and face it. This is also the essence of human growth. look. On October 21, 2019, Jiang Yiyan announced that the villa "LOVE JYY VILLA" that she participated in the design of for the first time won the American Architect Award, including three awards for interior, architecture and garden. Since then, the incident has rapidly fermented and triggered heated discussions on the Internet. Some netizens reported to the relevant departments that their villas were suspected of illegal reconstruction and expansion. After three years, Jiang Yiyan responded frankly to the incident for the first time and told the whole story of the incident. In 2018, the Chinese design team of LJ VILLA was planning to use this building to participate in the selection of the "American Architect Award". When filling out the form, the person in charge of the Chinese design team wrote Jiang Yiyan's name in the designer column. "They considered that in the course of 7 years, many people came and went. I have always been there, adhered to the concept of LJ VILLA, and gave a lot of inspiration, so they wrote my name in." For a while, netizens questioned her Whether she has the qualifications of a designer, she was also criticized for claiming the award, and some even questioned the authenticity of the award. Jiang Yiyan explained that the "American Architect Award" is a group award, and she never claimed that it is an honor that belongs to individuals. However, when the matter was fermented, no one wanted to know the real situation, and she herself regretted the cathartic text she released in a hurry. After the darkest moment of the architectural design award, Jiang Yiyan made up for her mistakes and demolished the house. Now, winning the reputation rights protection case will finally have the opportunity to respond to the architectural award turmoil. This turmoil has brought more relief and growth to Jiang Yiyan. During the trough, she had the identity of a mother, which also gave her an additional perspective on life. After traveling through the darkest moment, she chose to face life and face her true self again. In life, Jiang Yiyan and her family moved to the countryside of Yunnan, intending to rent a small vegetable field, learn to grow some vegetables that her daughter loves to eat, and find surprises in the simplest life. In terms of career, she once hit the bottom and boldly accepted all the gifts and hardships of life, and used her life experience as a precipitation to better open herself up. She used to always like to play youth literary films, but now she is no longer obsessed with a certain role. Recently, she has participated in "Ideal Shines on China" and the rural TV series "Golden Lake", etc. Every character has a huge contrast with the former Jiang Yiyan, which is not a small challenge for the actor himself. "Being able to calmly face everything in the past and have the courage to face the unknown self" is Jiang Yiyan's attitude towards life after going through the storm.

After the darkest moment of the architectural design award, Jiang Yiyan made up for her mistakes and demolished the house. Now, winning the reputation rights protection case will finally have the opportunity to respond to the architectural award turmoil. This turmoil has brought more relief and growth to Jiang Yiyan.

During the trough, she had the identity of a mother, which also gave her an additional perspective on life. After traveling through the darkest moment, she chose to face life and face her true self again. In life, Jiang Yiyan and her family moved to the countryside of Yunnan, intending to rent a small vegetable field, learn to grow some vegetables that her daughter loves to eat, and find surprises in the simplest life. In terms of career, she once hit the bottom and boldly accepted all the gifts and hardships of life, and used her life experience as a precipitation to better open herself up. She used to always like to play youth literary films, but now she is no longer obsessed with a certain role.

Recently, she has participated in “Ideal Shines on China” and the rural TV series “Golden Lake”, etc. Every character has a huge contrast with the former Jiang Yiyan, which is not a small challenge for the actor himself. “Being able to calmly face everything in the past and have the courage to face the unknown self” is Jiang Yiyan’s attitude towards life after going through the storm.