Source title: Jiang Yiyan as a jury member of the Silk Road Film Festival Youth Short Films reveals her true feelings and sends a message to the industry

A few days ago, actor Jiang Yiyan attended the 9th Silk Road International Film Festival and served as a judge and award presenter of the Youth Short Film Carnival. That night, Jiang Yiyan appeared in a white dress with ancient charm of ink painting. Her gentle temperament complemented the charm of Chinese ink painting, making her more beautiful and moving. As a jury member of this Youth Short Film Carnival, Jiang Yiyan shared her feelings about participating in the Silk Road International Film Festival and her message to the current film industry. Jiang Yiyan revealed that she has watched more than 40 short films from different countries, and had heated discussions with the judges on the short films. Everyone expressed their opinions and was deeply touched by the seriousness and dedication shown by filmmakers throughout the participation process. I also have a strong awakening of my own love. She also called on everyone to view the film festival with a more open attitude: this is not only an industry feast, but also a grand event for all walks of life, where everyone can enjoy the light and shadow. At the party, Jiang Yiyan and Mr. Wang Hui, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Xi'an Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Civilization Office of the Municipal Party Committee, jointly presented the award for the best drama short film "Sa Li" in this Youth Short Film Carnival. Since entering the industry, she has played against the film many times, and has also published many sincere industry speeches. In her opinion, whether it is a long-form or a short film, a good story core is very important. Sometimes a short film may give the outside world more thought and shock, especially for actors, no matter whether it is a 3-minute short film or a long film, professional The actor input is definitely the same. In addition, Jiang Yiyan also revealed what kind of works can attract me: I personally like a work that can make people calm down and think about the world, so as to pay attention to themselves, which can make us more positive and courageous about life. After accumulating a richer life experience, Jiang Yiyan also reached a reconciliation with herself. No matter what stage she is in, she has never stopped thinking about acting: "In fact, I used to pay more attention to life, and I would feel that this job is very wandering. , There are contradictions in liking, in fact, I still can't completely distinguish between life and work. With the growth of my own consciousness, I can focus more now, and I am willing to experience a richer life in movies, and strive to make every The authenticity and vitality of the characters are presented." When asked what kind of actor she hopes to become, she said "an enduring actor". In this regard, Jiang Yiyan explained confidently: "There is no limit to life, but there is no limit to learning. I believe that as long as you love enough, you can focus and pay infinitely, and you can control any role." At the end of the interview, she also sent her heartfelt wishes to the film industry: Vientiane is rejuvenated with brilliance, and everyone has gone through difficulties. I believe that filmmakers will cherish every creative opportunity even more, and they will definitely be able to surpass the past.

