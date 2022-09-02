Source title: Jiang Yunsheng’s latest solo single “On the Stage”, the title song of Jiang Yunsheng’s national tour this summer, is online

On August 29, 2022, an ordinary Monday in August, Jiang Yunsheng released his latest single "On the Stage". As one of the title songs of Jiang Yunsheng's "Destiny ONLINE" solo tour that swept many cities across the country this summer, "On the Stage" surprised the fans as soon as it appeared. "On Stage" was written and composed by Jiang Yunsheng, arranged by emerging producer Frank Catton, and invited Grammy-nominated mixing engineer Clinton "Headache" Walker III to mix and master it. "On the Stage" takes "singing out with wheat at the age of 15" as the starting point of memory, and looks back on the various warm and cold tastes since his debut 11 years ago. Perhaps this is also Jiang Yunsheng's selection of this song for this summer's personal national tour "Destiny ONLINE" One of the main hits. The song begins with a magnificent string music, recreating the scene of thousands of people cheering on the stage. Along with the dense and sonorous drum beats, Jiang Yunsheng began to describe his mental journey from being unknown behind the scenes to now attracting much attention. The arrangement of the whole song is repeated with a double melody, just like the fateful argument of choosing to embark on the road of Rapper. The filter sound effect interspersed between the songs is like a memory filter, which makes the audience feel the scrutiny of all kinds of bizarre gazes that Jiang Yunsheng endured before and after he became famous. Jiang Yunsheng, on the other hand, used a tone that became more firm and bloodless after the precipitation to reconcile the flow, and sang the mixed feelings of the stage life before and behind the stage, and in the face – both glory and glory, but also pain and hardship, but more importantly, it is related to fate The determination to bet against the odds: "Believe in the path you choose!"

