Beijing News On December 31, Jiangsu Satellite TV released the program list for the New Year’s Eve concert, with the official blog post: “Hard core technology, breakthrough innovation, and joint efforts to present Asia’s top shows; era golden songs, trendy new voices, pay tribute to the struggling ‘we’ ‘!” It can be seen that Wang Junkai will sing the theme song of the same name of the movie “A Thousand Miles Homecoming” starring him, Angela Chang will sing the theme song “Broken Cocoon” of the animation “Douluo Dalu”, and many powerful singers will sing “We “the future of. The program will be broadcast live globally on Jiangsu Satellite TV at 19:30 today.

playlist

Edited by Wu Longzhen