Jil Sander, led by Lucie and Luke Meier, recently released the 2023 autumn and winter series show at Milan Fashion Week. It specially selected a spacious warehouse for new product display. The seats in the warehouse are all covered with duvets, successfully creating a comfortable atmosphere .

It is understood that Bjork’s “All Neon Like” was specially selected for the music of this big show, exploring the beauty of nourishing details in the futuristic world, and adding candy and fruit patterns as the main printing elements in a conspicuous way, conveying the simple beauty in life . First of all, you can see the bold clothes inspired by motorcycles. In addition, you can also see red, blue, yellow, orange, purple and pink colors running through a variety of leather items with saturation, including gloves, sleeveless Vests, coats and bags, etc., embellish the shape of this series in a step-by-step manner.

Of course, Jil Sander’s iconic elegant and avant-garde formal wear is still the main point of attention of brand supporters. Some use wool elements to enhance the overall elegance and tone, and there are also coats and functional raincoats with large-area zipper details and ingenious changes to the neckline and cuffs. And the fluffy dress design, you can also find the carving of the neck part by the metal necklace, and finally you can see a lot of floral elements filled with women’s clothing series items, injected with gradient, flat and three-dimensional presentation techniques, successfully continued under various innovations Provide multiple definitions for the modern minimalist aesthetics that the brand insists on.