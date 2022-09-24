Original title: Jilin Forestry Industry Hongshi Forestry held the People’s Dance Forest Conference

Workers Daily – China Industry Network reporter Peng Bing Liu Shanshan

The gorgeous lights illuminate the gorgeous stage, and the dynamic music calls out gorgeous dance steps. Recently, the Xihai Square of Jilin Forest Industry Red Stone Forestry Co., Ltd. was crowded with people. Cultural week activities, the special performance of the People’s Dance Forest Conference.

Dance Forest Conference Square Dance, modern dance, folk dance and other dance types competed on the same stage. Under the stage, from the company’s various units, enterprises and institutions in the forest area, the community and the forest area literature and art lovers dressed in gorgeous costumes, full of energy and high spirits, the audience was full; on the stage, the dancers moved slowly like clouds and spun like wind. , Smart and elegant, beautiful and elegant, danced out the yearning for a better life in the heart, danced out the beautiful vision of blessing the motherland and the enterprise.

“Thanks to the company for setting up a stage for our people. The sisters cherished the opportunity to perform and started rehearsals early. Today’s program was carefully arranged by us, and it achieved the expected results.” A participating employee said.

The dance forest conference is the first event of the Xihai Square Cultural Week. Next, the “I am the Flower of the Motherland” children’s special party, the “Honglin Good Voice” singer contest, and the common people’s cultural evening will appear on the Honglin common people’s stage one after another.