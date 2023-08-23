Jim O’Rourke – Hands That Bind

von Oliver

am 22. August 2023

in Soundtrack

Jim O’Rourke’s electroacoustic ambient score for Kyle Armstrong’s “slow-burning prairie gothic drama” Hands That Bind from 2021 also officially.

Set as the soundtrack for the Alberta farmlands (casts include Paul Sparks, Susan Kent, Landon Liboiron, Nicholas Campbell, Will Oldham and Bruce Dern) storyline of Hands That Bind experimental expert O’Rourke relies on a minimalist, even existentialist panorama in front of the inner eye, creates mysteriously shimmering landscapes in the gritty light with elements such as a detuned piano, vibraphone or enraptured intuitions of analogue synthesizers (along with an indefinable remaining set of instruments): uncomfortable , spacially beautiful in an intangible meadow, wandering through an endless vastness overlaid by a gentle, claustrophobic horror, a little bit more every minute.

In Go Spend Some Time With Your Kids such an acoustic bass floats out Talk Talk-Landen with forgiving, melodic approaches suggestively disembodied through ethereal field recordings, with pastoral elegance and understatement, a bit as if one had viewed the world through the decelerated prism of a glaring lava lamp, blurring from the spacey slow motion (He’s Only Got One Oar in the Water) begins to murmur dismally (That’s Not How the World Works) or also in A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks on Him jazzy plucked, with dreamy tinkling nonchalance and gentle cymbal playing, gently undulating towards Mark Hollis.

Although a latent danger always seems to breathe beneath the surface here (as in the gloomy Drone of Here Is Where I Seem to Be / The Good Lord Doesn’t Need Paperwork becomes clear before the chirping nature of fantasies faded away You Have No Idea What I Want slides into suspense and with the noir-jazz aesthetic One Way or Another I’m Gone), it is pleasant to wander through these soundscapes, which both arouse curiosity and seem universally familiar, spreading their cinematographic flair in a charismatic, idiosyncratic and attractive way: a 38-minute, at first glance almost inconspicuous little gem with a score that Standing on its own, maybe only one or two small meters of additional distance are missing to delight in its vague climax.

