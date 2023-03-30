New Express News reporter Liang Yanfen reported that the TV series “Infernal Affairs” will be broadcast on Dongfang and Jiangsu Satellite TV tonight. Jin Dong, Wang Likun, Wang Zhiwen, and Zhang Zhijian will stage “I am in you, and you are in me, and listen to the thunder in the silent place”. Spy war.

“Infernal Affairs” pays tribute to the heroes of the Anti-Japanese War. In the play, the war of resistance against Japan enters the final stage, Shanghai is full of turmoil, and various forces are fighting openly and secretly. The patriots represented by Lu Feng are fighting wits and courage with the hostile forces in a complex crisis. It is reported that the plot of the series is intertwined with multiple lines, and “Mission: Impossible” is reversed in multiple layers.

Among them, Jin Dong plays Lu Feng, who is calm, introverted and thoughtful. Both of Lu Feng’s parents died when he was young, and he was brought up by a flash officer. After two years of training in Japan, he was ordered to enter the “No. 76” special secret team as an undercover agent. Under the dangerous situation, Lu Feng relied on wisdom and courage to deal with various forces. At the same time, accompanied by the ups and downs of family, friendship, and love, he embarked on the anti-Japanese mission of exposing the conspiracy, cracking the mystery, and crushing the Japanese spy plan. This is Jin Dong’s reinterpretation of the spy war theme after many years since the role of “Minglou” in “The Pretender”.

However, Wang Likun, who has played many spy war dramas, plays the decisive and slick Hua Xiangyu this time. Where does the relationship between Wang Likun and Jin Dong form in distress on the hidden front, and where it goes, is also another highlight of the drama. In addition, Wang Zhiwen plays Muxihe, who is extremely deep in the city and strategizing. This time he will act in a spy war drama after “The Rebel”, “No Regrets Tracking” and “Cheongsam”. Zhang Zhijian, an old drama player who has made an impression on many works such as “The Righteous Way in the World Is Vicissitudes”, “The Name of the People” and “The Wind”, plays the scheming and ruthless official Shan this time. He is a “ruthless” character with multiple identities. In the play, Jin Dong, Wang Zhiwen, and Zhang Zhijian competed fiercely, fighting wits and bravery, and secretly fighting hurricanes.