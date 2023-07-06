Home » Jin Haixin Returns to the Music Scene with Universal Music Republic Records China
Entertainment

Jin Haixin Returns to the Music Scene with Universal Music Republic Records China

by admin
Jin Haixin Returns to the Music Scene with Universal Music Republic Records China

Jin Haixin, also known as the “Queen of Songs of Nature,” is making a comeback in the music industry after signing a contract with Republic Records, Universal Music’s first-tier label in China. This marks a significant milestone in Haixin’s career, as she becomes the only mainland Chinese female singer to have signed with the “Big Three” international record companies at different times.

Haixin made her debut in 1999 with the albums “Wake Up Your Ears” and “So Proud,” which quickly solidified her position in the Chinese pop music scene. Her unique voice and groundbreaking style brought her immense success, winning numerous awards and earning her the title of national pop queen. Over the years, she released albums such as “Golden Sea Heart” and “Independence Day,” solidifying her status as one of the most powerful female singers in mainland China.

Her first single following this comeback will be a remake of her iconic hit, “So Proud,” signaling her triumphant return to the music scene. Haixin will be working closely with Wen Zhen, the music producer with whom she initially collaborated during her debut. Wen Zhen is now the managing director of Republic Records China, and their partnership promises to deliver remarkable music once again.

The new album will feature a team of talented new-generation songwriters, arrangers, and musicians, blending popular music styles with Haixin’s classic timbre. Furthermore, the album will showcase Haixin’s original works, finely crafted to captivate her audience.

The reunion of Haixin and Wen Zhen after 24 years has garnered much anticipation from the industry and music fans alike. The duo previously achieved great success together, and their reunion promises to bring forth even more exceptional music. Haixin expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating that this comeback represents a new beginning and chapter in her musical journey. She thanked Wen Zhen and the Republic China team for joining her on this endeavor.

See also  Corbin spins triumphs; Nationals cut losing streak by winning over Tigres

Wen Zhen, the managing director of Republic Records China, expressed his honor in partnering with Haixin once again. He remarked that their collaboration is a testament to the vision and mutual trust they have built over the years. Wen Zhen eagerly awaits the release of their music, declaring that the iconic hit “So Proud” is just a taste of what’s to come.

Jin Haixin’s comeback with Republic Records China has set the stage for a new era in her music career. Her extraordinary talent and strength have gained recognition from the music industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming album. The reunion with Wen Zhen holds the promise of creating music that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact on the Chinese pop music scene.

You may also like

this is the Meta app that seeks to...

Singer Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Announce...

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and...

the axis will be set on inflation, insecurity...

The Impact of Celebrity Privacy: Analyzing Recent Scandals...

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef: The End of...

How to increase security and protect data on...

Remembering Coco Lee: The First Asian Singer to...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

Balenciaga Unveils its 52nd Season of Haute Couture:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy