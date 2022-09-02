Home Entertainment Jin Sha responded with a long article in response to the re-enactment of Lan Feilin, saying that this was the last time she played. Jinsha_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
　　Sina Entertainment News Recently, the “Eighteen-Year-Old Sky” crew reunited on a variety show. Jin Sha’s sentence “I am Lan Feilin” triggered netizens to “kill memories”. On September 2, Jin Sha sent a long article in response to playing Lan Feilin again: “I’m very happy to be reunited with the crew of “Eighteen-Year-Old Sky”, but this is my last time playing Lan Feilin.”

　　Jin Sha recalled the filming of that year: “Twenty years have passed in the blink of an eye, and I recalled that I didn’t understand anything when I was filming, and the world I saw in my eyes was all pink. I hope Lan Feilin can reap her own in a parallel world. happiness”. She thanked the character for leaving a good memory to the audience and said goodbye to Lan Feilin: “Finally, I would like to thank Lan Feilin for this role, I am lucky to be missed by everyone because of this character, because she is too beautiful, so I hope she will always be the purest Good 18-year-old girl, goodbye, Lan Feilin in our youth!” Netizens also moved to leave messages: “You and Lan Feilin will be happy~” “We are lucky to have met Lan Feilin in our youth. “20 years! Sasha hasn’t changed at all!” “My memory has been around for so long, and it suddenly reappears.”

