Jinsha

Sina Entertainment News Recently, the “Eighteen-Year-Old Sky” crew reunited on a variety show. Jin Sha’s sentence “I am Lan Feilin” triggered netizens to “kill memories”. On September 2, Jin Sha sent a long article in response to playing Lan Feilin again: “I’m very happy to be reunited with the crew of “Eighteen-Year-Old Sky”, but this is my last time playing Lan Feilin.”

Jin Sha recalled the filming of that year: “Twenty years have passed in the blink of an eye, and I recalled that I didn’t understand anything when I was filming, and the world I saw in my eyes was all pink. I hope Lan Feilin can reap her own in a parallel world. happiness”. She thanked the character for leaving a good memory to the audience and said goodbye to Lan Feilin: “Finally, I would like to thank Lan Feilin for this role, I am lucky to be missed by everyone because of this character, because she is too beautiful, so I hope she will always be the purest Good 18-year-old girl, goodbye, Lan Feilin in our youth!” Netizens also moved to leave messages: “You and Lan Feilin will be happy~” “We are lucky to have met Lan Feilin in our youth. “20 years! Sasha hasn’t changed at all!” “My memory has been around for so long, and it suddenly reappears.”

(Editor in charge: Small 5)