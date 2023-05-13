Jin Yong received a compensation of 1.88 million yuan!

Edited by He Xiaotao and Du Yu

Qiao Feng, Guo Jing, and Linghu Chong are well-known characters in Jin Yong’s martial arts novels. However, in the book “The Boys Here” written by the writer Jiang Nan, these knights have become college students of “Bianjing University”…the classics constructed by others without authorization Martial arts characters create campus novels for the second time and publish and sell them. Does this constitute infringement or unfair competition? Jiangnan and related publishing companies were brought to court for this case, which is also known as “the first case of fan works”.

Recently, the final judgment of this case was made. The Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court determined that it constituted copyright infringement and unfair competition. It ordered Jiangnan to stop the unfair competition immediately, and published a statement in the newspaper to eliminate the impact.Compensation for economic losses of 1.68 million yuan and reasonable expenses of 200,000 yuan to stop the infringement,The two publishing companies, namely Beijing United Publishing Company and Beijing Jingdian Bowei Company, were jointly and severally liable for 330,000 yuan of the compensation. In addition, the court also made it clear that if “The Boys Here” needs to be republished, economic compensation should be paid at 30% of the republished royalties.

Fan fiction is a secondary creation of novels using elements such as characters, storylines or background settings in original comics, animations, novels, and film and television works. Fan fiction is generally based on online novels. In recent years, with the influence of celebrities, sports figures, and political figures, real-life fan fiction has also gradually emerged.

Some believe that the emergence of fan fiction is a manifestation of the active participation of the masses in cultural creation. When the masses no longer simply act as recipients of information, they will use their own advantages to process information, which reflects the masses’ pursuit of cultural rights. Moreover, the emergence of large-scale fan fiction has further promoted the sales of original works in the market.

Some lawyers once said that from the perspective of intellectual property protection and encouraging innovation, works created with their own complete intellectual property rights are definitely better than “brand-name”. “If it is necessary to learn from, quote, or pay tribute to the author, at least the author’s consent should be obtained.”

Jin Yong received a compensation of 1.88 million yuan!

30% of the royalty income is payable for reprints

According to the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court, in 2015, Cha Liangyong (pen name: Jin Yong) found that the names of the characters described in the novel “The Boys Here” published in mainland China were all derived from his “Legend of the Condor Heroes” and “Dragon Babu”. “, “Swordsman” and “The Legend of Condor Heroes” are four works, and the relationship between characters, character traits and storylines of characters are substantially similar to their works. The novel was published by Yang under the signature “Jiangnan”, published by Beijing United Publishing Company, published by Beijing Jingdian Bowei Company, and sold in large quantities in mainland China. Cha Liangyong believes that Yang plagiarized the classic characters in his works, tailor-made plots similar to his works in different environments, did not indicate the source of the adaptation after adapting his works, and tampered with the images of the characters in his works without authorization, which violated Cha Liangyong’s reputation. Adaptation rights, authorship rights, rights to protect the integrity of works, etc. At the same time, Cha Liangyong’s works have a high reputation. Yang’s misappropriation of the original elements of the above works has made huge profits, hindering Cha Liangyong’s use of original works, which constitutes unfair competition . Beijing United Publishing Co., Ltd. and Beijing Jingdian Bowei Co., Ltd. failed to fulfill their duties of reviewing the infringement of the novel “The Boys Here”, and should bear joint and several legal liabilities for compensation and cessation of infringement, so they filed a lawsuit with the People’s Court of Tianhe District, Guangzhou City, requesting The defendants immediately stopped the infringement of Cha Liangyong’s copyright and unfair competition, destroyed the books in stock; made a public apology to eliminate the impact; , Beijing Jingdian Bowei Co., Ltd. shall be jointly and severally liable for the economic loss of more than 1 million yuan caused by the publication of the commemorative edition.

After the judgment of the first instance, Cha Liangyong, Yang, and Beijing Jingdian Bowei Company refused to accept it and appealed to the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court. During the second trial, Cha Liangyong passed away, and Lin Mouyi was the executor of his estate and participated in the lawsuit as an appellant. Regarding whether elements such as character names, character relationships, and basic personality traits can constitute part of the content of the work, whether “The Boys Here” infringes on the copyright of Cha Liangyong’s works, and whether it constitutes unfair competition, each disagrees and cannot agree on what to do, which has become the focus of litigation. .

The court of second instance held that in terms of the plot expression of “The Boys Here”, except for a small number of similar elements, the clue events that promote the development of the story, the scene design and arrangement, and the internal logical causality, specific details, and story outlines are all different.do not constitute substantial similarity.But on the whole, the group portraits composed of more than 60 characters including Guo Jing, Huang Rong, Qiao Feng, and Linghu Chong, all reflect Cha Liangyong’s choices and arrangements in terms of the names, characteristics, relationships, and backgrounds of the characters. It is determined that it has been fully described and specific enough to form a structure with a strong logical connection between its internal elements, which belongs to the “expression” protected by copyright law. Most of the names of the characters, the personalities of the main characters, and the relationship between the characters in “The Boys Here” have many similarities with Cha Liangyong’s involved novels.If there is plagiarism and plagiarism, which infringes the copyright of the work involved, it should bear the corresponding civil liability according to law.Beijing United Publishing Co., Ltd. and Beijing Jingdian Bowei Co., Ltd. have a higher duty of care for whether the works they publish and distribute are infringing. After receiving the “Lawyer’s Letter”, they did not stop publishing and distribution in time, which constituted contributing to infringement.

In the case where the above-mentioned plagiarism is found to constitute copyright infringement, the adjustment of the Anti-Unfair Competition Law will no longer apply. However, when “The Boys Here” was first published in 2002, the subtitle of the book was “The College Career of the Condor Heroes”, which was deliberately associated with “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, which led people to mistakenly believe that there was a specific connection between the two. The influence of “The Legend of the Condor Heroes” clearly intended to attract readers to obtain benefits, and Yang’s behavior constituted unfair competition.

The court of second instance considered that “The Boys Here” and “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, “The Eight Parts of the Dragon”, “Swordsman” and “The Legend of Condor Heroes” have the same or similar elements in character names, personalities, relationships, etc., but the plot They are not the same, and belong to different categories of literary works, and the readership is different. In order to meet the diverse needs of readers, balance the interests of all parties, and promote the development and prosperity of cultural undertakings, under the premise of taking adequate and effective comprehensive compensation or payment of economic compensation and other alternative measures,There is no judgment to stop the infringement.However, it is clear that if “The Boys Here” needs to be republished, economic compensation should be paid to the rights holders of the four works of “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, “Dragon and Ba Bu”, “Swordsman” and “The Legend of Condor Heroes”. From the proportion of the elements used in “The Boys Here” in the whole book, the economic compensation is determined as appropriate and paid at 30% of its reprint royalties.

Use the character name of Jin Yong’s works

Stephen Chow paid

According to previous media reports, Jiangnan, whose real name is Yang Zhi, went to study in a famous American university after graduating from Peking University. After finishing his doctorate, he returned to China to write and wrote many best-selling books such as “Kyushu Misty Record”, “Shanghai Fortress”, and “Dragon Race”, and reached the top twice. Top of the list of Chinese writers.

It is reported that “The Boys Here” was first written around 2000. At the beginning, it was just a little-known online novel published on Qingyun Academy, a long-disappeared online literature forum. The novel uses Jiangnan’s own experience of studying and living at Peking University as a clue, changes Peking University to “Bianjing University”, and names his classmates and friends around him as Guo Jing, Huang Rong, Yang Kang, Qiao Feng, Linghu Chong and other Jin Yong martial arts characters. There are various funny or inspirational campus life among them.

The book quickly became popular on the Internet, especially by Peking University students and alumni. On the campus of Peking University, cultural shirts and cultural and creative supplies of “Bianjing University” can still be seen everywhere. In 2010, the Peking University Student Union also made a film of the same name for the novel.

Conversely, controversy ensues. “The Boys Here” not only uses the names of the characters in Jin Yong’s novels extensively, but also has certain similarities with Jin Yong’s works in the relationship between the characters, the character traits of the characters and the plot of the story. At the same time, Jin Yong’s martial arts has been popular for decades and has a very high reputation. The reason why “Here” became popular is the same name of Jin Yong’s martial arts.

Some netizens once said, “Regardless of plagiarized plots and character relationships, if there were no names in Jin Yong’s works, I don’t think there would be so many people watching “Here”. Without “Here”, there would be no Jiangnan. Yuqing Yu Li, this lawsuit has to be admitted, and the money has to be paid.”

In this lawsuit, Jin Yong once told the media,

“Some netizens use the characters in my novels to develop their own novels, which is completely unacceptable. You are a child, and I will ignore you. If you want to tell the truth, you have broken the law. Using the names of characters in my novels in Hong Kong is You have to pay.”

And what gave Jin Yong the confidence to speak like this was an act of righteousness by “Master Xing” Zhou Xingchi back then.

In 2004, Zhou Xingchi wrote, directed and acted in the movie “Kung Fu” which used the names of characters from Jin Yong’s “The Legend of Condor Heroes”.

Jin Yong, video screenshot

For this reason, Zhou Xingchi paid a special visit to Jin Yong and offered to pay the copyright fee, “This movie uses several names in your novel. Let’s count them, and we will give you royalties.” After hearing this, Jin Yong was quite surprised, because “Kung Fu” ” has not adapted “The Legend of Condor Heroes”, so it does not plan to charge Stephen Chow.

However, Zhou Xingchi firmly stated that these works have great influence, and these characters have long been a cultural symbol and are copyrighted. “Let’s count together how many places are used in total, and then you can set a price.”

After careful checking, the two found out that there are 6 places in the movie “Kung Fu” that used the names of Jin Yong’s “The Legend of Condor Heroes”, namely Yang Guo, Little Dragon Girl, The Legend of Condor Heroes, Yang Guo’s Tai Chi, Xiaolongnv’s lion roar, Huoyun evil god’s toad skill.Mr. Jin Yong smiled and said to Zhou Xingchi, “You used 6 places, and each place will give you 10,000.”

Afterwards, Jin Yong donated the royalties of 60,000 Hong Kong dollars to the hardest-hit areas of the South Asian tsunami.

edit|He Xiaotao Du Yu Du Hengfeng

proofreading|Lu Xiangyong

Daily Economic News Comprehensive Guangzhou Daily,