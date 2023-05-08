Home » Jinan’s first “Traffic Safety Theme Street Park” unveiled-Jinan Society-Shunwang News
Jinan's first "Traffic Safety Theme Street Park" unveiled

Jinan's first "Traffic Safety Theme Street Park" unveiled

On May 7, citizens played in the first “Traffic Safety Theme Street Park” in Jinan. The park is located on the north side of Qinglongshan South Street, which integrates knowledge, fun and experience, and has been basically completed. In the park, interactive facilities such as civilized traffic theme signs, traffic safety check-in shapes, traffic safety promotional walls, and traffic safety “flying chess” are set up to vividly convey civilized traffic safety travel warning information, so that the general public and tourists can understand and master it in leisure and entertainment. More common sense of traffic safety, enhance the awareness of traffic safety of the whole people.


Original title: Jinan's first "Traffic Safety Theme Street Park" unveiled

