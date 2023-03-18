Title: “The Way Back”

Director: Yu Cuihua

Screenwriter: Mo Bao Fei Bao

Actors: Jing Boran, Tan Songyun

Genre: Drama, Romance

Number of episodes: 30 episodes

do you remember me? The Chinese metropolitan romantic drama “The Way Back” starring Jing Boran and Tan Songyun, mainly tells about a pair of lovers in the student days who reunited after many years of separation. With the sentence “I know you even after turning into ashes”, they reunite after a broken mirror and walk together in the wind and snow.

Synopsis

Lu Yanchen (played by Jing Boran) and Gui Xiao (played by Tan Songyun) were each other’s first love when they were students. After Lu Yanchen went to a foreign country to enter the police academy, Gui Xiao’s family changed, and their relationship in school days ended without a problem. Reunited again 8 years later, the sentence “I recognize you even when it turns into ashes” made the two understand that they still miss each other. Two years later, in a snowy border town, Gui Xiao and her friend Cai Yaya (played by Hai Ling) accidentally lost their car. In desperation, she turned on her phone and dialed Lu Yanchen’s number…

CP feeling bursting

Chinese actress Tan Songyun made her debut in Gongdou drama “The Legend of Zhen Huan in the Harem”, and then performed “Under the Brocade”, “In the Name of Family”, “Brilliant Heart Like Jade”, “Please Call Me Director”, “Walking to the Wind” “All parts of the film were well-received, and they also have the momentum of a prosperous actor, known as having a strong “Vanve Physique”. Tan Songyun in “The Way Back”

It was the first time to partner with Jing Boran, and the two had a sense of CP. The crew released the scene of the two kissing in the snow in advance, which attracted a lot of excited netizens, saying: “It’s too crisp, please get married in situ!”

This play is adapted from the novel of the same name by the well-known Chinese writer “Mo Bao Fei Bao”. At the same time, she also serves as the screenwriter. Because of this, she went to a foreign country to pursue her dream, but the woman’s family suffered an accident, and the two were forced to break up. However, they reunited unexpectedly after many years. Gui Xiao strived to become an investor, and Lu Yanchen also realized his dream of becoming a criminal policeman, but he still couldn’t let go The love for each other, so we will continue our relationship and join hands for the rest of our lives.

Although Tan Songyun and Jing Boran are partners for the first time, their sense of CP is unexpectedly high. The petite Tan Songyun is nestled next to Jing Boran, who is 183cm tall. The combination of the cutest height difference and handsome men and women has won the praise of a large number of netizens as the best combination, but it just so happens that she He was also an investor in “Please Call Me Director”, and he happened to bump into a character in “The Way Back”, which made netizens laugh, “Tan Songyun can’t do without investment.”

The two have many sincere emotional scenes in the play. In addition to the lingering kiss scene, there are many details of their love that lie in the “passing of hands”, including interlocking fingers in the snow, or when they take a bus, the two lean close to each other. Together, but do not forget to hold hands together. The attachment to each other is fully revealed in holding hands. The official blog also wrote a note: “Endless love is passed between the fingers of Chen Xiao CP. Every time I hold my hands tightly It’s all proof that I love you.” Quite romantic.