The costume detective drama “League of Gentlemen” will come to an end today. The grievances and grievances of all parties involved in the drama for more than 20 years are about to reveal the truth of the year. Lan Jue (played by Jing Boran) has been planning for many years and struggling to clear his father’s name , will finally usher in the result. Since its broadcast, “The League of Gentlemen” has received a lot of attention and discussion. Lan Jue, the servant of the Ministry of Rites of the Great Yong, has fascinated countless audiences with his romantic, handsome, gentle and jade-like temperament, and his complex character of both good and evil. Jing Boran, who plays Lan Jue, is called “Heavenly Chosen Ancient Man” and “New Ancient Costume God” by netizens for his ancient appearance and elegant demeanor.

Jing Boran walks into Lan Jue’s complicated inner world

In “League of Gentlemen”, Lan Jue, played by Jing Boran, is a servant of the Ministry of Rites who is in the midst of court calculations, but has his own inner persistence. From becoming an official with all his heart to clear up his father’s grievances, to experiencing all kinds of things in the later stage, in the process of seeking the truth, he gradually grew from love to righteousness. Lan Jue is undoubtedly complex and multi-faceted. He is both good and evil, and his heart is entangled, but he still sticks to his heart after being confused. “The gentleman of flowers, who is steadfast and unswerving, is for orchids; when jade and stone strike each other, the sound is clear and clear, and it is for jue.” Jing Boran endowed Lan Jue with soul and fresh vitality with delicate and solid acting skills, which is moving and impressive.

In addition to the precise control of character creation, Jing Boran’s costume appearance, manners, and lines performance are also very out of the circle, which has aroused numerous praises from netizens, and many long articles have been produced to analyze Lan Jue’s character’s heart and performance details. In the face of netizens’ long comments on the series, Jing Boran sincerely replied to his understanding of Lan Jue: “Thank you for understanding that the official career he pursued by unscrupulous means is just to give the dozens of people in the Lan family and his father a clean slate. He was originally A gentleman is also on the path of a gentleman from small love to righteousness.” This is Jing Boran’s interpretation of Lan Jue’s character, and it also reflects the seriousness and dedication to each role played. It is precisely because of this persistence that there is now a bright and three-dimensional Lan Jue, and an increasingly mature actor Jing Boran.

One person with thousands of faces, amazing actor Jing Boran’s play path is ever-changing

Whether it is Wang Can, the high-spirited rich second generation in “Waiting for the Wind”, Lin Jianqing, a small-town young man drifting north with ideals in “Later Us”, or the criminal policeman Yang Jiadong who is obsessed with the truth in “A Cloud Made of Rain in the Wind”, Or the completely different images in many movies such as “Lonely”, “Monster Hunt”, “The Climber”, Jing Boran has always been able to give the public new surprises, whether it is the performance in the play, or the interpretation and interpretation of the characters outside the play. Analysis is quite useful. “League of Gentlemen” is on the air, and the role of Lan Jue is widely acclaimed. On the closing day of membership, Jing Boran posted a photo of Lan Jue’s makeup, and told his understanding of the role of Lan Jue. Lan Jue is a complex and three-dimensional character, broken, with a kind of coldness and arrogance that people can’t get close to. The so-called “a gentleman of flowers, steadfast, is for orchids, and when jade and stone strike each other, his voice is clear and clear, it is for Jue”, it is Lan Jue’s life in “broken”, step by step to find the truth, and it is also his love from childhood to righteousness. growth. Because of this thoughtful interpretation of the long article, many viewers praised Jing Boran for perfectly interpreting Lan Jue’s complex and pure inner world. After watching the long article shared by Jing Boran, some netizens said that some points that they couldn’t figure out while watching the drama had suddenly come to their senses.

“League of Gentlemen” ends today, and the multi-faceted and charming Lan Jue bids farewell to the audience, but more roles for actor Jing Boran are expected in the future. Lu Yanchen, the rebellious special policeman in “The Way Back”, staged a passion and romance on the snowy road; the mysterious Fei Ke/Li Zerui in “New Life”, carrying curious secrets; , an actor with advanced acting skills, Jing Boran will bring greater surprises to the audience and will always be in the next role.

[

责编：杨帆 ]