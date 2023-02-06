Source title: Jing Boran’s new drama “League of Gentlemen” hits the show with superb temperament and Lan Jue staged the suppression of both emotional intelligence and quotient

The ancient costume detective drama “League of Gentlemen” premiered on Tencent Video on January 30. The ups and downs of the story rhythm, the intricate context of the case, and the unique Chinese-style suspenseful atmosphere with strange aesthetics make people shine. Lan Jue, the servant of the Ministry of Rites played by Jing Boran, even surprised the audience with his introverted and deep planning, his high-spirited temperament, and his romantic and handsome demeanor. They all praised him for his “elegant, gentle and bookish nature”, “the black-bellied and reversed eye scenes are precisely controlled” . As soon as “League of Gentlemen” begins, Lan Jue (played by Jing Boran), the servant of the Ministry of Rites of the Yong Dynasty, has laid out a careful plan, and wittyly recovered the secret letter that his political opponents framed him as collaborating with the enemy and treason. Strategizing with lowered eyebrows, the Jedi counterattacked when raising eyes, step by step to stage the suppression of both emotional intelligence and quotient. However, a series of emergencies triggered by this indicate that a “chess game” against Lan Jue has just begun. Through Jing Boran’s excellent acting skills and gentle appearance, the audience is more looking forward to the development of the next character’s fate. Young and arrogant, Ji Binbin, Jing Boran, bookish, precious and unique “Serious as the wind under the pine, bright as the moon in the forest”, this is a poem describing Lan Jue in the play, and it is also just right to describe Jing Boran in ancient costumes. Some netizens commented that Jing Boran’s ancient costumes skillfully blend the bookish atmosphere with the aristocratic manners. He can be a romantic and handsome man, or an official who is dressed like a wat and prudent in his words and deeds. The shape of Lan Jue in the play is also very interesting. Whether it is the neat hair, the loose hair at home, or the official uniform of the court, Jing Boran can easily control it, and the “fashion completion” does not lose its modernity at all. The aesthetic level of clothing. See also "A hero", from Iran an intense moral drama The actor Jing Boran has a solid foundation in lines, deep emotions and explosive power, and continues to improve It is worth mentioning that, compared with Jing Boran’s appearance in ancient costumes, what is more memorable is his performance in the play. The original voice lines are clearly pronounced, and the voice is gentle and magnetic. On the day of the premiere, “Jing Boran’s Lines” aroused heated discussions on social platforms. Some netizens described Lan Jue played by Jing Boran as “dark-bellied and calm” and “many-faced and fickle”. The inner entanglement was vividly interpreted by Jing Boran. When it comes to Jing Boran, the public’s generally accepted impression is that he has high taste, good aesthetics, superior temperament, and represents a niche in acting. Casual, extravagant, or fashionable styling collocations are often out of the circle, and the design style of home decoration is even more acclaimed. It is not only a model of dressing that is repeatedly mentioned in the fashion circle, but also a blogger sharing treasures of life aesthetics. As an actor, from his young face in “Love in the City” when he was fledgling, to his wonderful performances in works such as “Lonely”, “Monster Hunt”, “The Later Us”, and “A Cloud Made of Rain in the Wind”, he has gradually come to the fore. To the center of the big screen. Now, with a box office of tens of billions in his hand, he is still transforming from an “actor” to a “good actor” without haste. Through his good performance in “League of Gentlemen”, I also look forward to his follow-up works: In the urban emotional drama “The Way Back”, Lu Yanchen played by Jing Boran is a country-minded, cool and handsome EOD Special police, in Youku’s new track series “New Life”, plays Fei Ke/Li Zerui with high intelligence, mystery, contrast and complexity. Jing Boran will present us with more possibilities and opportunities through the interpretation of these different roles. Surprise, look forward to it! See also [成都]Wang Chenyi's "Morning Style" Concert｜The Ending of Burning Love- China Entertainment Network

The ancient costume detective drama “League of Gentlemen” premiered on Tencent Video on January 30. The ups and downs of the story rhythm, the intricate context of the case, and the unique Chinese-style suspenseful atmosphere with strange aesthetics make people shine. Lan Jue, the servant of the Ministry of Rites played by Jing Boran, even surprised the audience with his introverted and deep planning, his high-spirited temperament, and his romantic and handsome demeanor. They all praised him for his “elegant, gentle and bookish nature”, “the black-bellied and reversed eye scenes are precisely controlled” .

As soon as “League of Gentlemen” begins, Lan Jue (played by Jing Boran), the servant of the Ministry of Rites of the Yong Dynasty, has laid out a careful plan, and wittyly recovered the secret letter that his political opponents framed him as collaborating with the enemy and treason. Strategizing with lowered eyebrows, the Jedi counterattacked when raising eyes, step by step to stage the suppression of both emotional intelligence and quotient. However, a series of emergencies triggered by this indicate that a “chess game” against Lan Jue has just begun. Through Jing Boran’s excellent acting skills and gentle appearance, the audience is more looking forward to the development of the next character’s fate.

Young and arrogant, Ji Binbin, Jing Boran, bookish, precious and unique

“Serious as the wind under the pine, bright as the moon in the forest”, this is a poem describing Lan Jue in the play, and it is also just right to describe Jing Boran in ancient costumes. Some netizens commented that Jing Boran’s ancient costumes skillfully blend the bookish atmosphere with the aristocratic manners. He can be a romantic and handsome man, or an official who is dressed like a wat and prudent in his words and deeds. The shape of Lan Jue in the play is also very interesting. Whether it is the neat hair, the loose hair at home, or the official uniform of the court, Jing Boran can easily control it, and the “fashion completion” does not lose its modernity at all. The aesthetic level of clothing.

The actor Jing Boran has a solid foundation in lines, deep emotions and explosive power, and continues to improve

It is worth mentioning that, compared with Jing Boran’s appearance in ancient costumes, what is more memorable is his performance in the play. The original voice lines are clearly pronounced, and the voice is gentle and magnetic. On the day of the premiere, “Jing Boran’s Lines” aroused heated discussions on social platforms. Some netizens described Lan Jue played by Jing Boran as “dark-bellied and calm” and “many-faced and fickle”. The inner entanglement was vividly interpreted by Jing Boran.

When it comes to Jing Boran, the public’s generally accepted impression is that he has high taste, good aesthetics, superior temperament, and represents a niche in acting. Casual, extravagant, or fashionable styling collocations are often out of the circle, and the design style of home decoration is even more acclaimed. It is not only a model of dressing that is repeatedly mentioned in the fashion circle, but also a blogger sharing treasures of life aesthetics. As an actor, from his young face in “Love in the City” when he was fledgling, to his wonderful performances in works such as “Lonely”, “Monster Hunt”, “The Later Us”, and “A Cloud Made of Rain in the Wind”, he has gradually come to the fore. To the center of the big screen. Now, with a box office of tens of billions in his hand, he is still transforming from an “actor” to a “good actor” without haste.

Through his good performance in “League of Gentlemen”, I also look forward to his follow-up works: In the urban emotional drama “The Way Back”, Lu Yanchen played by Jing Boran is a country-minded, cool and handsome EOD Special police, in Youku’s new track series “New Life”, plays Fei Ke/Li Zerui with high intelligence, mystery, contrast and complexity. Jing Boran will present us with more possibilities and opportunities through the interpretation of these different roles. Surprise, look forward to it!