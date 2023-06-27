Jingyu’s first Songhua River Music Festival announces that Xu Wei’s second-hand roses will be sung|Music Festival|Songhua River|Xu Wei_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

On June 26, the 2023 Jilin·Jingyu First Songhua River Music Festival was announced. With the theme of “Embrace”, this music festival will gather the voices of the times, connect with the wave of new voices, integrate natural landscapes, and join hands with 26 groups of musicians including Xu Wei, Zhao Chuan, Shuimunianhua, Tang Dynasty Band, Second-Hand Rose, Hao Yun, etc. From August 18th to August 20th, 2023, it will be held in Azalea Square, Songhua River Ecotourism Scenic Area, Jingyu County.

The new band and the old rockers started the relay performance. The styles spanned rock, metal, electronic and other diverse genres. The one-day early bird tickets for the music festival will be sold in limited quantities at Damai every day from July 3rd to July 5th at 12:00, and the rest of the tickets will be sold at 12:00 on July 6th.

Jingyu County, where the music festival is held, is located at the west foot of Changbai Mountain and the upper reaches of the Songhua River. The beauty of Changbai Mountain allows audiences to enjoy the music festival while enjoying the charming scenery of the Songhua River, giving them a panoramic view of the music and landscape.

In the preparation process of nearly half a year, this music festival has made sufficient preliminary preparations in various fields, hoping to meet music fans from all over the world with the best appearance.

In terms of transportation, the organizer has planned an exclusive transportation route for music fans to facilitate the commute between the music fan drop-off point in Jingyu County and the music festival site. In terms of on-site setting, in addition to watching performances, there are more playable areas such as brand interaction area, food area, leisure area, creative market, art installation, official derivative sales, etc. More relevant information will also meet with you one after another.

During the festival, Jingyu County will also hold food and cruise activities at the same time, bringing tourists a richer and deeper play experience in the dimensions of hearing, vision, and taste, conveying the ecological culture of the Songhua River in an all-round way, and singing the voice of Jingyu.

In addition, the IP image of this music festival “Yu Huanhuan” was released at the promotion meeting. Because Jingyu County has the reputation of “Jingyu Mineral Spring City in Changbai Mountain, China“, the music festival is held on the banks of the Songhua River. Therefore, ” The prototype of “Yu Huanhuan” is taken from a small water droplet in the natural spring water of Jingyu County. Named Huanhuan, I hope to interpret the theme of the first music festival “Hug” through its cheerful, unrestrained, hospitable image like spring water, to accommodate music with the source of nature, and to welcome friends from all walks of life with an open and lively attitude.

Continue to pay attention to the official Weibo of the Songhua River Music Festival for information about the music festival such as travel planning and play strategies.

(Editor in charge: Shanshui)

