On February 11, Tianjin Satellite TV “Look Who’s Coming” invited Jin Man, an opera performance artist and dean of the Opera Research Institute of Peking University. You have a good voyage” and “Female Soldier” are widely sung, and her image of “Sister Jiang” is praised by the industry. In recent years, the operas she participated in have won numerous awards and received rave reviews.

The songs “Golden Shuttle and Silver Shuttle” and “Bon voyage” sung by the soprano singer and opera artist King Man as early as the 1980s have become household names. She is also the third-generation actress who played Sister Jiang in the opera. The operas she participated in have won numerous awards. In her sixtieth year, she has trained a large number of high-quality professionals for the cause of Chinese opera, performing, educating and creating original works. Kingman has never stopped on the road of “Chinese opera”. Recalling the past, Jinman also talked about a story about a year-end friendship with old man Qiao Yu, and said that Qiao Yu influenced her aesthetics.

Singer Dai Yuqiang and King Man have collaborated in 11 operas. Since the establishment of Peking University Opera Research Institute, they have been working hand in hand in the front line of opera education. Dai Yuqiang said: “Kingman has been striving on the road of opera career, daring to be original and seeking investment, and has cultivated generations of opera talents.”

Famous director and lyricist Jia Ding met Jin Man in 1981. The two are tacit partners and have made each other’s artistic life. Jin Man’s important projects Jia Ding are also “traders”, Jia Ding said “Jin Man Man’s bel canto and ethnic grafting have opened up a new field of vocal aesthetics, and the projects I have cooperated with her have been sublimated in art every time, which makes me rekindle my sense of admiration.”

Chen Xiaoduo and Yu Jianing are both Kingman’s proud students in Peking University Music. Kingman has always focused on cultivating talents who understand art and are good at management. They are full of gratitude to their teachers, and Yu Jianing has an additional identity. Kingman’s daughter-in-law, what kind of behind-the-scenes story is hidden here? For more exciting content, please watch Tianjin Satellite TV’s “Look Who’s Coming” on the evening of February 11.

