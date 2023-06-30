Jinsheng Cinema: A Time-Honored Theater Returns to Guangzhou with New Vibrancy

Golden Sound Cinema Reopens in Guangzhou’s Historic Joy Plaza

Guangzhou’s famous Jinsheng Cinema, known as the “time-honored” theater, has made its return to the neighborhood after being closed for 16 years. The cinema reopened its doors on June 30th in Joy Plaza, Huangpu, Guangzhou, following a relocation and a 20 million yuan investment.

Originally established in 1934 on Enning Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou, Jinsheng Cinema was built by businessmen Zhu Yinqiao and Zhu Jiafan from Taishan, Guangdong. The cinema, covering an area of over 2,500 square meters, featured a 6-story arcade with distinct Lingnan characteristics. Initially known as the “Golden Sound Theater,” it showcased American movies and quickly became one of the most lavish cinemas in Guangzhou.

Jinsheng Cinema gained a reputation as the “most magnificent theater in the city,” boasting luxurious amenities such as air conditioning and a special device for spraying perfume throughout the theater, creating a fragrant atmosphere. With its advanced business services and advanced facilities, it became a popular gathering place for celebrities and hosted performances by renowned Cantonese opera actors like Xue Juexian and Ma Shizeng. During its peak in the 1970s and 1980s, Jinsheng Cinema attracted over 10,000 moviegoers daily, with tickets constantly sold out for its eight movies per day.

The reopening of Jinsheng Cinema signals a new era for the iconic venue. The “New Golden Sound” features three main areas: “Heavy Golden Sound” (cinema area), “Artistic Golden Sound” (public area), and “Creative Golden Sound” (lobby area). The arcade’s original decoration is on display, and the seven theaters are named after seven time-honored cinemas: Zhonghua, Leshan, Mingzhu, Xinhua, Xinxing, Changshou, and Meihua.

The public area combines Cantonese cultural elements with modern design techniques to create a film art space with Xiguan characteristics, paying homage to the architectural features of the old site. The lobby utilizes materials such as glass, mirrors, and acrylic, providing visitors with a sense of the history and culture associated with Jinsheng Cinema the moment they step in.

The cinema includes a unique exhibition in the public area called “Centennial Golden Sound,” which connects physical objects, texts, and images to showcase a tangible and visible historical imprint, allowing visitors to relive the glorious history of Jinsheng Cinema.

Notably, Jinsheng Cinema keeps up with the times by introducing HeyLED movie screens and higher-definition nano-screens in all its theaters. Equipped with Dolby Atmos and GDC immersive sound technology, the cinema aims to provide audiences with an unparalleled movie-watching experience.

The reopening of Jinsheng Cinema in Guangzhou’s Joy Plaza not only rekindles the memories of the past but also brings new vitality to the historic venue, offering a unique blend of nostalgia and modernity for movie enthusiasts.

