News from Jishou Financial Media on November 24 (correspondent Guo Dingshengman Yan’an) Recently, the Jishou Railway School Customs Working Committee and the trade union joined hands with the Xiangxi National Cultural Center, Jishou City Dancers Association, and Jishou City Musicians Association to Aikou Village, Majingao Town, For the local left-behind elderly and left-behind children, the cultural performance of the national unity and progress creation activity “National unity and family, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is youthful”.

The theatrical performance kicked off with the bilingual singing “Sing Folk Songs for the Party Again”, singing the kindness of the Party with singing. Later, the poetry recitation “Charming Xiangxi”, the performance singing “Tujia Welcome Song”, and the male group singing “Dedicating Everything to the Party” were staged one after another. The wonderful programs brought an audio-visual feast to the Miao villagers.

Under the stage, the left-behind elderly people watched the performance with great interest, and took out their mobile phones to take photos and record videos from time to time. Pleasant singing, graceful dancing, and melodious music are intertwined, allowing the left-behind elderly to enjoy the demeanor of literary and art lovers.

The left-behind elderly said that the performance was very exciting, which was both down-to-earth and conveyed the party’s kindness. The development of this theatrical performance not only enriched everyone’s spiritual and cultural life, but also was a pragmatic move to create national unity. It sang the main theme of national unity and progress, conveyed the positive energy of national unity and harmony, and made villagers leave the village. Enjoy a sumptuous cultural feast right at your doorstep.

