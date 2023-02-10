Home Entertainment Jiu Jianxian took a sniper to live in Bengbu, and five characters from “Legend of Sword and Fairy” entered “Peace Elite”–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
On February 10, “Peace Elite” and the classic game “Legend of Sword and Fairy”, known as “the light of domestic games”, officially launched the linkage!

“Legend of Sword and Fairy” licensed series appearances have also been launched, and the classic characters[Zhao Linger][Li Xiaoyao][Lin Yueru][Anu]and[Jiu Jianxian]have all appeared.

In “Peace Elite”, Li Xiaoyao, Zhao Ling’er, Jiu Jianxian and others raised their guns one after another and resisted snipers, with a peculiar style of painting.

At the same time, “Peace Elite” and “Legend of Sword and Fairy” are linked to TVC, which is officially released today! Let you feel the hilarious reversal of the classic Xianxia love staged on the peaceful island in one breath!

Linkage TVC specially invites Shen Lei, a national first-class actor and famous dubbing actor, and Li Ye, one of the “Four Dans” in Shanghai’s dubbing industry, to dub for Linkage TVC. They once dubbed Li Xiaoyao and Zhao Ling’er respectively in Hu Ge and Liu Yifei’s TV series “Legend of Sword and Fairy” in 2005.

