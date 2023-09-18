JJ Lin Joins Singapore’s TOKEN2049NFT Project, Joined by Jaycee Chan, Ke Zhendong, Li Shengli, and More

JJ Lin and Other Celebrities Attend Singapore’s TOKEN2049NFT Project’s ARC Event

Singapore’s cryptocurrency industry conference “Token 2049” recently saw the attendance of several celebrities, including stars JJ Lin, Chen Bolin, Wang Dalu, Jaycee Chan, Ke Zhendong, and Li Shengli. The event was held on September 15 and showcased the industry’s latest developments and projects.

The group photo shared by netizens revealed that JJ Lin and the others were at the event to support the Web3 project ARC. ARC, established in 2022, is an exclusive NFT community that enables users to connect and engage with individuals from various fields and participate in online and offline activities. To join ARC, individuals must apply through the ARC website and purchase the Stellar NFT, which is priced at 3ETH.

From the project’s inception, JJ Lin has been serving as a co-founder of ARC, alongside Kiat Lim, the son of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, known as the “King of Stock Brokers,” and Elroy Cheo, a member of the wealthy Singaporean family that operates the edible oil refiner giant Mewah.

Although this was not the first time JJ Lin and Chen Bolin attended the Token 2049 event, their presence garnered significant attention. In 2022, Chen Bolin had shared photos of himself participating in the event and posing with fellow artists on his social media platform. However, what made headlines this time was the attendance of Jaycee Chan and Ko Chen-tung, who were involved in drug abuse scandals, and Li Shengli, a former member of South Korea’s BigBang, who is currently embroiled in various scandals.

JJ Lin has long been known for his interest in Web3 and NFTs. He holds popular NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Azuki, and even changed his personal Twitter introduction to jjlin.eth. In November 2021, he invested $123,000 to purchase three virtual real estate properties on Decentraland. However, due to the decline in the metaverse land market, the current value of these properties represents less than 10% of the initial investment.

It is essential to note that the content, data, and tools mentioned in this article do not constitute investment advice. They are for reference purposes only and do not provide any guidance. Investing in the stock market carries risks, so caution is advised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

