JJ Lin Junjie’s 15th album / 20th anniversary debut album “Regain_Happiness” is officially launched-Qianlong.com.cn

JJ Lin Junjie’s 15th and 20th anniversary debut album “Regain_Happily, Painfully After” was officially released digitally today (April 21). This album collects his understanding of life over the past few years, with “recovering the original heart” as the main axis; with the release of the album, JJ also brought surprises to music fans, and the first wave of the main theme “Dust and Ashes” MV was released And “Lonely Entertainment Happily, Painfully After” MV. “Dust and Ashes” invites the director Huang Zhongping to direct, and captures the precious emotions between people from a macro to a delicate perspective; JJ shared: “This song is the most representative song I have seen in the world in recent years. , to explore the meaning of love between people and the world, and time.” He also mentioned that the movie “Interstellar” also inspired him, hoping that everyone can find their own interpretation of “love” from the song and MV. The “Lonely Entertainment Happily, Painfully After” MV is the soul work that runs through the entire album. “You can’t understand true happiness without experiencing pain.” While writing this song to heal himself, JJ also comforted himself. the listener. The new album “Regain_Happily, Painfully After” after three years was produced by the JFJ production team led by JJ Lin, and joined hands with Chinese music musicians, including top creators such as Golden Melody Award and Grammy, Xiaohan, Yi Jiayang, Lin Yifeng , Fang Wenshan, Anderson .Paak, Ma Yufen, and Xu Huanliang participated in the production of the accompaniment. The album production cycle lasted for a full year, and the degree of dedication is self-evident. And this time JJ went to the California pop music sanctuary “EastWest Studios” recording studio to sing songs, including “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, legendary rock band Guns N Roses, etc., will record albums here; Inheriting the high-level production specifications of the past, this wonderful and outstanding music feast is fully performed. This album gathers JJ Lin Junjie’s understanding of life in the past few years. JJ, who has debuted for 20 years, takes “recovering the original heart” as the main axis, finds the definition of “happiness” in everyone’s heart, and returns to purity; Answer, but the answer has slowly emerged on the way of searching. Some of the works in “Regain_Happily, Painfully After”, and even JJ Lin Junjie’s thoughts written during the JJ20 tour, it can be seen that he has never stopped thinking and exploring everything around him. source of inspiration for his music. The first wave of the album's main title "Dust and Ashes" MV was also launched with the album. The song explains the "wish" and "sorrow" in the human world. It is the most representative song for JJ's view of the world in recent years. , the topic of discussion seems to be macroscopic but delicate at the same time. JJ shared: "This song is roughly about "love", looking at the meaning of human existence from the perspective of the universe and a bit of science; The "love" between us, because with time, everything becomes more precious." For the MV, a gold award-winning director, Huang Zhongping, is invited to direct. The story describes two girls of the same age who grew up together. They experience the beauty of youth, but suddenly face an irreversible turning point in life. One of the girls lost her life because of this, and the rest of her life seemed to be in the dark. It took a long time until one day the girl’s family decided to leave her love behind and donate her heart and organs to another person in the world. The re-beating heart seemed to be the continuation of love. In the MV, JJ is like an introducer, playing the piano to tie the emotion of the story to the heartstrings, and go straight to the depths of everyone’s soul. In the album, “Lonely Entertainment Happily, Painfully After” is a song that runs through the entire album. The MV invited Chen Yingrong, who has collaborated for many years, to direct and star Li Chengbin. The MV presents the loneliness in the song. Everyone in the camera is like an isolated island. Li Chengbin perfectly interprets the state of seeming lively in the crowd but lonely inside, which makes JJ unable to help being moved. Chen Yingrong also praised JJ as a very empathetic singer who can always write encouraging songs. JJ shared that the song was written when he was experiencing a low ebb. This song was originally intended to heal himself, but after it was completed, he found that this song actually brought strength to many people; he mentioned: "Growing up to a certain stage I will start to cherish and understand that what does not necessarily look bad must be bad. To truly understand happiness in life, you must first experience pain. Many things are relative. Without darkness, you will not recognize light." The MV has been released in various The big platform is online.

