JJJJound and Reebok Announce Latest Joint Shoe Collaboration

Last week, JJJJound and Reebok, two brands known for their successful collaborations, unveiled their latest joint shoe release. The official announcement included the complete album and sales information for the highly anticipated shoe.

Led by Justin Saunders, JJJJound and Reebok previously launched the Reebok Club C joint shoe “Core Black” in August, and they have once again joined forces for their final joint work of the year. This time, the collaboration has given a new look to the Reebok Classic Nylon with a popular gray soul design, inspired by the color scheme of the first computer rooms in the 1980s: gray, taupe, and beige.

The JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon maintains the original classic silhouette, incorporating a multi-layered upper made of nylon, suede, and leather, along with a soft terry cloth lining. It is finished with a black nylon tongue, EVA midsole, and rubber outsole.

The highly-anticipated shoe is set to be released on JJJJound.com at 12 noon on December 7th, Eastern Time, and will be available for sale on Reebok’s website on December 14th. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and stay tuned for the official release.

For more updates and details, interested readers can visit JJJJound.com and Reebok’s official website. Don’t miss out on this exciting collaboration between JJJJound and Reebok.

Share this: Facebook

X

