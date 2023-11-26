Home » JJJJound and Reebok Unveil Latest Joint Shoe Collaboration
Entertainment

JJJJound and Reebok Unveil Latest Joint Shoe Collaboration

by admin
JJJJound and Reebok Unveil Latest Joint Shoe Collaboration

JJJJound and Reebok Announce Latest Joint Shoe Collaboration

Last week, JJJJound and Reebok, two brands known for their successful collaborations, unveiled their latest joint shoe release. The official announcement included the complete album and sales information for the highly anticipated shoe.

Led by Justin Saunders, JJJJound and Reebok previously launched the Reebok Club C joint shoe “Core Black” in August, and they have once again joined forces for their final joint work of the year. This time, the collaboration has given a new look to the Reebok Classic Nylon with a popular gray soul design, inspired by the color scheme of the first computer rooms in the 1980s: gray, taupe, and beige.

The JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon maintains the original classic silhouette, incorporating a multi-layered upper made of nylon, suede, and leather, along with a soft terry cloth lining. It is finished with a black nylon tongue, EVA midsole, and rubber outsole.

The highly-anticipated shoe is set to be released on JJJJound.com at 12 noon on December 7th, Eastern Time, and will be available for sale on Reebok’s website on December 14th. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and stay tuned for the official release.

For more updates and details, interested readers can visit JJJJound.com and Reebok’s official website. Don’t miss out on this exciting collaboration between JJJJound and Reebok.

See also  Rodríguez Larreta: I value the work of the City Police, which saved Berni

You may also like

Remembering David Bordwell: A Tribute to a Renowned...

Very easy to make platter candy

Pesto Sauce – Panelaterapia

March Horoscope: Significant Changes Await Libra in Health,...

Stephy Tang Delves Deeper into the Role of...

Latam Brasil starts flying São Luís – Galeão...

Celebrating 25 Years of Ultraman Gaia: Official Wallpaper...

Alckmin says attacks on civilians in Gaza are...

Remembering the Iconic Businesswoman and Influencer Iris Apfel:...

Lang Lang: Saint-Saëns International Tour Kicks Off with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy