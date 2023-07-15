JJJJound and Vault by Vans Collaborate on Sophisticated Shoe Collection

“JJJJound and Vault by Vans Collaborate on New Shoe Collection, Set to Release Soon”

In a much-awaited revelation, JJJJound and Vault by Vans have announced their latest joint partnership, set to release their exclusive shoe collection to the public. The collaboration features three unique shoe models, including the Sk8-Mid VLT LX, Classic Slip-On VLT LX, and Authentic VLT LX. The collection is cleverly designed to blend seamlessly with any sophisticated uniform, specifically targeting the hospitality industry.

Notable changes in material and structure have been made to these shoe models, in order to align them more closely with the minimalist aesthetic of JJJJound. This attention to detail ensures that the collection exudes simplicity and elegance.

Fans can get their hands on the JJJJound x Vault by Vans joint series starting July 20th, with an exclusive early release on JJJJound’s website at 12:00 noon US Eastern Time. On July 28th, the collection will be made available to a wider audience at Vans stores and selected retailers.

For those interested in the collaboration, it is recommended to keep a close eye on the release date and be quick to secure a pair as they are expected to be highly sought after. This partnership promises to unite fashion and functionality, appealing to both Vans enthusiasts and fans of JJJJound’s minimalist style.

With the official release just around the corner, anticipation is running high for the JJJJound x Vault by Vans collection. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to add a touch of sophistication to your footwear collection.