Home » JJJJound took the lead in announcing the first cooperation with Salomon | Hypebeast
Entertainment

JJJJound took the lead in announcing the first cooperation with Salomon | Hypebeast

by admin
JJJJound took the lead in announcing the first cooperation with Salomon | Hypebeast

As the most prolific collaborator in the field of street culture today, JJJJound and Salomon have finally met this time, and they will work together on the popular shoe XT-Wings 2 for the first time.

The XT-Wings 2, a high-performance off-road running shoe that first came out in 2011, is a relatively low-key style in the Salomon Sportstyle series compared to models such as XT-6 and ACS Pro Advanced. Get attention, and then start a series of ideas, that is, add discussion to the profile through A-list cooperation.

So far, although the official has only shared a recent photo, we can learn some details with this photo, including the refreshing blue and white color matching for the summer season, the location of the brand logo, etc. As for the release date and pricing information, it should surface soon , interested readers must pay attention to the follow-up release.

See also  The latest news of Depp's divorce lawsuit Depp is supported by relevant protection organizations jqknews

You may also like

Leaders begin to arrive in Japan for the...

The 520th celebration of Longyuan’s “Shendu Night Travel...

Cristina vanished the fantasy, left the PJ an...

Zhou Ye read the typo in the live...

The UNCo has a date to reactivate its...

PUMA x 8enjamin new joint series is officially...

Pakistan: Police surround Khan’s house at end of...

The meetings of La Stampa at the Book...

Harvard economist vs doctor: Larreta and Patricia Bullrich...

“One Thought First Seeing the Ballad of Jinyi”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy