JJJJound took the lead in announcing the first cooperation with Salomon | Hypebeast

As the most prolific collaborator in the field of street culture today, JJJJound and Salomon have finally met this time, and they will work together on the popular shoe XT-Wings 2 for the first time.

The XT-Wings 2, a high-performance off-road running shoe that first came out in 2011, is a relatively low-key style in the Salomon Sportstyle series compared to models such as XT-6 and ACS Pro Advanced. Get attention, and then start a series of ideas, that is, add discussion to the profile through A-list cooperation.

So far, although the official has only shared a recent photo, we can learn some details with this photo, including the refreshing blue and white color matching for the summer season, the location of the brand logo, etc. As for the release date and pricing information, it should surface soon , interested readers must pay attention to the follow-up release.