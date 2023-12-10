JK Rowling has more to offer than Harry Potter: our book tips

Robert Galbraith, better known as JK Rowling. — © AFP

Now that the gift hunting season has opened, our five book highlights are sure to provide you with some inspiration.

Between the morning sea and the evening land

Ramy El-Dardiri

The Dutch winner of the Bronzen Owl 2023, the Flemish-Dutch prize for the best debut novel of the past year. El-Dardiry digs into his roots in Egypt and Dutch Limburg through fiction. Beautiful and moving story about family, love and identity.

Dear, 384 blz., 24.99 euro

Flowing grave

Robert Galbraith

She proves that JK Rowling has more to offer than Harry Potter under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. Flowing Grave is the seventh, thick part in the popular series about private detective Cormoran Strike. This time with intrigues and deaths in a religious sect.

Library, 1120 pages, 29.99 euros

Lou Reed. The King of New York

Will Hermes

Who says Lou Reed, says The Velvet Underground, Perfect Day and Walk on the Wild Side. Music journalist Will Hermes delves into the life of the musician, who died in 2013, and sketches a personal portrait of the man who was difficult to understand.

Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 544 pages, 29.99 euros

The Counts of Loon

Jan Vaes

From the beginning of the thirteenth century to 1366, the counts of Loon held sway in most of what is today called Limburg. Historian Jan Vaes wrote a compelling standard work about that county of Loon that has now been reissued in paperback format.

Davidsfonds, 276 pages, 29.99 euros

The boy who loved the world

Tjibbe Veldkamp

Adem is a ‘possible child’. The moment his parents meet for the first time, a spark jumps and he comes to life as a ghost. When they are in danger of losing contact, he gets the chance to bring them together again. Disarming youth novel, for ages 10 and up.

Dear, 184 blz., 17.99 euro

Compiled by the editors in collaboration with independent bookstores Malpertuis in Genk, Grim in Hasselt and Naboekov in Sint-Truiden

