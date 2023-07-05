JLo and Stepdaughter Violet Make a Stunning Appearance at Star-Studded Hamptons Party

Title: JLo and Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Joins Star-Studded 4th of July Party in the Hamptons

JLo and her stepdaughter Violet made heads turn as they attended one of the most exclusive parties in the Hamptons, organized by millionaire Michael Rubin. Known for attracting top celebrities and prominent millionaires, the party saw a guest count ranging between 250 to 300 people.

The power couple, JLo and Ben Affleck, were among the privileged invitees, and they arrived at the event accompanied by Violet, Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. The dress code for the party was white, and the trio stylishly complied with the theme along with other A-list celebrities like Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Tom Brady, to name a few.

JLo stole the spotlight in a breathtaking maxi dress with clever cut-outs, accessorized with a stunning Valentino clutch bag. She added a touch of blush and lashes to complete her fresh and glamorous look for the evening.

Ben Affleck also adhered to the dress code, and the couple’s other two children, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, were speculated to have accompanied them. However, it was Violet who was seen by the paparazzi as they made their grand entrance into the party. Affleck lovingly protected Violet’s eyes as they walked alongside Jennifer Lopez, showcasing their close bond as a blended family.

The Hamptons getaway coincided with Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday, making the occasion even more special for the couple and their children. Reports suggest that they took a helicopter from New York City to reach the luxurious vacation destination.

JLo and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been making headlines since their high-profile reunion earlier this year. While the couple is known for keeping their personal lives private, glimpses of their family outings provide a heartwarming insight into their blended family dynamics.

With Violet by their side, JLo and Ben Affleck radiated happiness and togetherness at the star-studded party organized by Michael Rubin in the Hamptons. Their appearance showcased a united front, solidifying their bond as a couple and as loving parents.

