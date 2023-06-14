Joaquín Correa will not continue at Inter Milan and a great from Turkey would be his destiny

The Argentinian striker Joaquin Correa He will stop being a player for Inter Italy and his next destination would be in football in Turkey.

“The separation between Joaquín Correa and Inter is not in doubt,” said the newspaper today, adding that “‘Tucu’s’ adventure in Milan ends with 10 goals in 77 games, many injuries and several boos received by the public of the San Siro”.

Correa, 28, arrived at Inter two years ago from the Lazio club on the recommendation of Simone Inzaghi, but the Argentine’s performance “was not as expected,” they say from Inter.

The attacker from Tucumán would be destined for Fenerbahce in Turkey, although he is also studying offers from a club in the German Bundesliga, according to the Italian sports press.

Born footballing in Estudiantes de La Plata, Correa played in Sampdoria (2015-2016), Seville (2016-2018), Lazio (2018-2022) and at Inter (2022) until today.