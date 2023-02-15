Home Entertainment Joaquin Phoenix Stars in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Releases First Photos of Lady Gaga
Joaquin Phoenix starred in the “Joker” sequel film “Joker: Folie à Deux”. Following the release of the first stills at the end of last year, director Todd Phillips chose to release the first stills of Lady Gaga on Valentine’s Day in the United States.

In the stills, Arthur Fleck, starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist played by Lady Gaga, can be seen officially meeting each other. Their gazes are particularly hot and contagious. “Joker: Folie à Deux” title Folie à Deux comes from French, which stands for “double psychosis”, which means that a person with this disease transmits delusional beliefs to another person, and Lady Gaga will play “Harley Quinn”, the location will focus on Arkham Asylum (Arkham Asylum), and will deeply depict the love and entanglement between the two in the form of a musical. .

The film is expected to be officially released on October 4, 2024. Interested readers please pay attention.

