Joaquín Sperani’s crime: why the main suspect is unimputable and what the law says

In case of Joaquin Speranithe 14-year-old teenager who was beaten to death in Córdoba He generated astonishment in society not only because of the circumstances of his crime, but also because the main suspect would be his childhood friend, another minor of the same age.

As it became known in the last few hours, the young man would have confessed to the murder, but he also gave contradictory versions that made it difficult to find Joaquín’s body, which He was found lifeless due to head trauma due to brain damage that caused his immediate death, after receiving more than 10 blows to the head.

As the main suspect was a minor, the case was left in the hands of Judge Sebastián Ignacio Moro, in charge of the Control, Childhood, Adolescence, Juvenile Criminal, Family and Gender Violence and Offenses court of Laboulaye, province of Córdoba.

On Monday, July 3, the judge ordered the transfer of the alleged murderer to the Admission and Diagnostic Center (CAD), which depends on the Esperanza Complex in the city of Córdoba. In that place, the 14-year-old boy will undergo diagnostic, psychosocial and environmental studiesas officially reported.

The provincial Judiciary reported in a statement that the transfer of the young man, who due to his age is unimputable, was carried out “for his protection” and that the destination was a juvenile penal center.

Court information indicates that “it was possible to establish the alleged non-punishable participation of a 14-year-old boy in the death of JS F” and adds that “the adolescent involved in the event is currently housed for his protection in the Admission and Diagnostic Center (CAD), which depends on the Esperanza Complex, in the city of Córdoba”, where in the next few hours they will be carried out diagnostic, psychosocial and environmental studies.

From the court it was specified that, in the situation of a non-punishable adolescent, the Secretariat for Childhood, Adolescence and Family (SENAF) is already intervening.

Loss of imputability and minors

What does the law say about the minimum age of criminal liability?

As established by law in Argentina with the Minority Penal Regime, the age of imputation is from 16 years, so those under 16 cannot be tried. In its article 1, Law 22,803 establishes that “A minor who has not reached sixteen (16) years of age is not punishable.”

“If there is an accusation against any of them, the judicial authority will order it provisionally, proceed to verify the crime, take direct knowledge of the minor, his parents, guardian or guardian and will order the reports and expert opinions leading to the study of his personality and the family and environmental conditions in which it is found”, says the legislation.

Along these lines, he clarifies that “If necessary, it will place the minor in a suitable place for its best study during the indispensable time.”

And that, if from the studies carried out it turns out that the minor is abandoned, lacks assistance, in material or moral danger, or presents behavioral problems, “the judge will definitively dispose of the same by a well-founded order, after hearing the parents, guardian or keeper”.

“Although this law does not give reasons, nor does it explain why a minor under 16 years of age is not criminally responsible, the doctrine understands that its foundation lies in the idea that The boy, girl or adolescent is a subject in formation, and therefore lacks the mental maturity to understand certain complex acts of life.explained in an article published some time ago in InfoJus the lawyer specialized in criminal law Facundo Pérez Lloveras.

Along these lines, he explained that “the fact of being a subject in training and not yet having reached the maximum psycho-psychiatric development expected according to his personal circumstances, would imply a decrease in the space for free and responsible personal self-determination, which will be more reduced when lesser the age of the subject and that will progressively expand as he grows up”.

Joaquín’s mother asked for a life sentence for her son’s friend: “I’m not interested in him being 14 years old”

“This boy is a psychopath. He was a lifelong friend of Joaquín, they did elementary school together, birthday. As a family we would go to their field. There was nothing that caught our attention“said Mariela Flores, mother of the murdered teenager, who, like her husband, Martín Sperani, pointed to the teenager as the perpetrator of her son’s crime.

Joaquín’s mother referred to the evidence incriminating the accused teenager and assured that “everything indicates that it was he who killed him.” “He’s a psycho, trash. He was a lifelong friend, I don’t know what crossed his mind,” he said.

Speaking to the channel C5N, lThe woman said she does not know if the boy acted alone “or there is someone else because of the way Joaquín was beaten.”

In addition, Flores assured that the boy tried to prevent his son’s body from being found: “What this psychopath did was muddy the field so as not to reach Joaquín’s body. He is a cynic. I want a life sentence, I am not interested in him being 14 years old.”

In the images incorporated into the case, his son and the other boy are seen walking around the school and then the other teenager is seen returning alone “in a hurry”. “The commissioner says that he came back because school time was up. You can see that he dropped his phone, he returned to the normal school with my son’s phone. He is a cynic, a 14-year-old psychopath. It turns out that this psychopath meters from the school he had left his friend’s body,” he said.

