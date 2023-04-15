Job posting: clerk: in team assistance and funding (A3/3 or v3/3) | Division IV/A/2 – Music and Performing Arts – mica

In Department IV/A/2 – Music and Performing Arts – in the Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport (BMKÖS) a permanent position as clerk is available as soon as possible: in team assistance and funding (evaluation: A3/3 or v3/ 3) to be filled with an employment extent of 40 hours per week.
The monthly salary is at least € 2,274.00 gross (14 times a year) and can possibly increase on the basis of the legal regulations through creditable previous service periods and other salary components associated with the special features of the workplace.
Value/classification: A3/3 bzw v3/3
Department: BMKÖS central office
Duty location: 1010 Vienna, Concordiaplatz 2
Contract type: Indefinite
time limit:
Extent of employment: full time
Start of activity: as soon as possible
End of the application period: 26.04.2023
Monthly salary/salary at least: € 2,274.00 gross (14 times a year)
Referenzcode: BMKÖS-23-0060
tasks and activities
- First point of contact and organizational hub of the department including telephone support
- Creation of electronic (funding) files after checking application documents for formal completeness
- Appointment coordination and preparation
- Business trip management
- organizational preparation of special projects (meetings, conferences, etc.)
- Management of the department’s e-mail inboxes
- Organization of advisory board and jury meetings
- postal and registry services
requirements
Requirements for the application are:
- Austrian citizenship or unrestricted access to the Austrian labor market
- the full ability to act
- the personal and professional suitability for the fulfillment of the tasks associated with the intended use
- successfully completed business school or commercial apprenticeship
Applicants are expected to:
- Knowledge of office rules and/or office organization
- good spelling skills
- Knowledge of common MS Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook)
- Interest in art and culture
- good at coping with stressful situations
- high ability to concentrate
- teamwork
- appropriate demeanor
- social competence
Take your application until no later than April 26, 2023 online via the job exchange of the Republic of Austria set up by the BMKÖS (www.jobboerse.gv.at). Applicants from within the federal government: internally, we ask that you use the internal part of the job exchange of the Republic of Austria for your application.
The application are a Motivation lettermore detailed, more tabular CV, proof of citizenship or. Proof of unrestricted access to the Austrian labor market, Proof (certificate) of the successfully completed apprenticeship/school as well as other evidence relevant to the application.
Application documents, procedures and other things
The BMKÖS strives to increase the proportion of women and therefore expressly invites women to apply.
Selection process:
Any costs (travel expenses, etc.) in connection with the application or the selection process cannot be reimbursed.
If you are employed as a civil servant, the monthly payment is at least €2,184.20 gross (14 times a year).
Contact information
Applications can only be considered if they are submitted online via the job exchange, all documents are attached and are received by the last day of the application period at the latest. Applications by post, email, etc. will not be considered.
In the event of technical problems, please contact the Service Center directly (+43 1 24 242 – 505999) or send an email to [email protected]