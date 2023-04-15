Job posting: clerk: in team assistance and funding (A3/3 or v3/3) | Division IV/A/2 – Music and Performing Arts – mica

In Department IV/A/2 – Music and Performing Arts – in the Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport (BMKÖS) a permanent position as clerk is available as soon as possible: in team assistance and funding (evaluation: A3/3 or v3/ 3) to be filled with an employment extent of 40 hours per week.

The monthly salary is at least € 2,274.00 gross (14 times a year) and can possibly increase on the basis of the legal regulations through creditable previous service periods and other salary components associated with the special features of the workplace.

Value/classification: A3/3 bzw v3/3

Department: BMKÖS central office

Duty location: 1010 Vienna, Concordiaplatz 2

Contract type: Indefinite

time limit:

Extent of employment: full time

Start of activity: as soon as possible

End of the application period: 26.04.2023

Monthly salary/salary at least: € 2,274.00 gross (14 times a year)

Referenzcode: BMKÖS-23-0060

tasks and activities

First point of contact and organizational hub of the department including telephone support

Creation of electronic (funding) files after checking application documents for formal completeness

Appointment coordination and preparation

Business trip management

organizational preparation of special projects (meetings, conferences, etc.)

Management of the department’s e-mail inboxes

Organization of advisory board and jury meetings

postal and registry services

requirements

Requirements for the application are:

Austrian citizenship or unrestricted access to the Austrian labor market

the full ability to act

the personal and professional suitability for the fulfillment of the tasks associated with the intended use

successfully completed business school or commercial apprenticeship

Applicants are expected to:

Knowledge of office rules and/or office organization

good spelling skills

Knowledge of common MS Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook)

Interest in art and culture

good at coping with stressful situations

high ability to concentrate

teamwork

appropriate demeanor

social competence

Take your application until no later than April 26, 2023 online via the job exchange of the Republic of Austria set up by the BMKÖS (www.jobboerse.gv.at). Applicants from within the federal government: internally, we ask that you use the internal part of the job exchange of the Republic of Austria for your application.

The application are a Motivation lettermore detailed, more tabular CV, proof of citizenship or. Proof of unrestricted access to the Austrian labor market, Proof (certificate) of the successfully completed apprenticeship/school as well as other evidence relevant to the application.

Application documents, procedures and other things

The BMKÖS strives to increase the proportion of women and therefore expressly invites women to apply.

Selection process:

Any costs (travel expenses, etc.) in connection with the application or the selection process cannot be reimbursed.

If you are employed as a civil servant, the monthly payment is at least €2,184.20 gross (14 times a year).

Contact information

Applications can only be considered if they are submitted online via the job exchange, all documents are attached and are received by the last day of the application period at the latest. Applications by post, email, etc. will not be considered.

In the event of technical problems, please contact the Service Center directly (+43 1 24 242 – 505999) or send an email to [email protected]