Jochen Goetz, CFO of Daimler Truck, dies

Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and who is credited with its successful spin-off from auto giant Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said on Sunday. He was 52 years old.

Goetz spent more than three decades working for the Daimler Group, the Stuttgart, Germany-based company best known for making Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles.

Daimler Truck said he was “decisively responsible” for the 2021 spin-off of the truck division of Daimler, the world‘s largest truckmaker, from the rest of the company, whose name changed to Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

In its statement, the company said Goetz died on Saturday in a “tragic incident,” but did not elaborate.

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally,” Martin Duam, Chairman of the company’s Board of Management, to which Goetz also belonged, said in a statement.

