Jochen Goetz, CFO of Daimler Truck, dies

Jochen Goetz, CFO of Daimler Truck, dies

Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and who is credited with its successful spin-off from auto giant Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said on Sunday. He was 52 years old.

Goetz spent more than three decades working for the Daimler Group, the Stuttgart, Germany-based company best known for making Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles.

Daimler Truck said he was “decisively responsible” for the 2021 spin-off of the truck division of Daimler, the world‘s largest truckmaker, from the rest of the company, whose name changed to Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

In its statement, the company said Goetz died on Saturday in a “tragic incident,” but did not elaborate.

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally,” Martin Duam, Chairman of the company’s Board of Management, to which Goetz also belonged, said in a statement.

