You don’t need to be a music expert to know that Joe Bastianich and the Neapolitan band Terza Classe are one of the most interesting news (and experiments) of the current musical season.

From the first days of August they will begin to cross the Peninsula for the tour of “Good morning Italia”, their debut album. A project born from the meeting between the entrepreneur-singer-musician and the Neapolitan group, active for years on the Italian music scene and famous for composing music inspired by American folk.

Mix of suggestions

A mix of suggestions, genres and melodies that bridge the gap between American folk and bluegrass with Mediterranean sounds. There is everything in this album. We talk about love and suffering, fear and courage, betrayal and soul. Words and notes that go hand in hand and that seem to be sewn on this unusual, but well-matched, musical team.

Eclecticism is the word that best seems to represent the American show man, as well as the most profound figure of his character. TV, food, wine, restaurants around the world (the last two were opened in Mexico and Singapore, so as not to betray his international vocation) are part of his daily life. Because Bastianich follows so many things. It is many things. First of all a successful brand. But, what identifies him – and certainly fascinates him more than anything else – is music. Yes, because that of the musician is the dimension in which the entrepreneur and entertainer born in the borough of Queens in New York in 1968, manages to give the best of himself. The meeting with Terza Classe took place on the set of the On the road program created for Sky Arte and conducted by Bastianich himself who never hid the dream of playing sooner or later with the “Boss”, Bruce Springsteen. “Indeed – he admits – before the Boss”.

“Restaurant Man”

Behind the gruff air of “Restaurant Man” – who as a boy listened to the music of Led Zeppelin and the Ramones, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones – hides a man with a marked social sensitivity. In Italy, he made himself known several years ago as an inflexible judge of MasterChef. A trait of his character, that of result orientation, that Bastianich tends to address first of all towards himself because, as he likes to repeat, “expectations are always high”. The “Good morning Italia” tour will start on August 3 from Amalfi and will end on September 16 in Rome, touching almost all Italian regions.