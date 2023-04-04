He May 6 is the date set for the king’s coronation Charles III, while the preparations advance with an intense rhythm, the list of the two thousand expected guests begins to take shape. Among them, the Daily Telegraph announces that a really important one could be missing, the President of the United States. Joe Biden.

According to a note sent to Buckingham Palace by White House, Biden has other commitments that overlap with that date. One immediately wonders what other event can compete with the Coronation of the King of England, to whom the United States is linked by historical and cultural ties. US diplomacy would already be working to avoid the perception of a lack of respect on the part of the US president. An even more visible lack due to Biden’s presence at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, located in row 14, knowing the importance that this means for the leader of the so-called “free world“.

Biden at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

One of the main sources linked to the monarchy reported that Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the United States, held cordial and diplomatic talks with the White House. What is certain is that, if the justified absence is confirmed, high-level figures in Washington affirm that she would be the First Lady, who will attend on behalf of the president.

Coronation of King Carlos III: no mark of tradition

The main reason would be the burden that another intercontinental trip could pose to the health of the US president, who has already turned 80. A trip that would follow shortly after the one already planned on April 10 to participate in the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the Peace of Good Friday in Northern Ireland.

If confirmed, Biden would join the list of well-known characters who have “snubbed” the coronation (and related acts) of Carlos: among them are the various singers: Adele, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Robbie Williams, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls that they would have declined the invitation to perform on May 7 at the concert to be held at the Windsor Castle.

The stars leave King Carlos III alone

The day after the coronation, as traditionally happens, there will be a Great lunch organized by the queen consort Camila Parker Bowlesfollowed by a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle to which many artists, like Elton John, Harry Styles y las Spice Girls, They decided not to show up.

according to the newspaper The Sun, the three artists turned down the opportunity by excusing themselves in their busy schedules. They explained that they will meet in their various world tours for that date, so they will not be able to appear at the celebration. Previously, it was reported that Adele y Ed Sheeran They also said no to the historic concert, for scheduling or logistical reasons as well.

SLL