Joe Biden, Taylor Swift, Shaquille O’Neal, among others, presented the 23 of the United States for the World Cup

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are on Wednesday’s squad for the United States team for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will start on July 20 and will see the two American stars fight for the third World Cup title. their careers.

Both Rapinoe, who will turn 38 on July 5, and Morgan, 33, were protagonists of the two consecutive titles won in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and head the list announced this Monday by the United States Soccer Federation. (USSF) at its headquarters in Chicago (USA)

Rapinoe, Morgan and defender Kelly O’Hara will play in Australia and New Zealand for the fourth World Cup of their careers, while goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and midfielder Julie Ertz will participate in their third World Cup.

The coach Vlatko Andonovski chose a group with excellent experience at the highest levels and nine of the 23 called up have already played at least one World Cup.

The list, announced this Wednesday, had the participation of well-known figures, who through a video made known each of the summoned. President Joe Biden, singer Taylo Swift, former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal and other stars put their faces on for the women’s team.

The United States team is drawn in Group E with the Netherlands, finalist in 2019, Portugal and Vietnam and will play their group stage matches in New Zealand.

“The challenge of selecting a team for the World Cup is never easy, but I am proud of the hard work and work ethic of the players. (…) The players have the most impact, they push themselves to be better and I know that as a group they are very motivated to make our country proud at the World Cup,” Andonovski said in statements provided by the USSF.

The full list for the United States:

Arqueras: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defensoras: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Mediocampistas: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Delanteras: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC).

