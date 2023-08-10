Joe Lewis’ lawyer and his paper on the judges, inspired by Bob Dylan’s songs

The corporate corruption case that Joe Lewis stars in before the United States justice generates characters that add additional interest to the original cause. Such the case of David Zornowthe lawyer for the British businessman, who has a paper on bob dylan which made him popular with colleagues and law students.

Cover of the paper by David Zornow (below), inspired by the lyrics of Bob Dylan (above).

“I am not an academic or a lifelong Bob Dylan follower. I am a practicing attorney, and a convert who became obsessed with Dylan after seeing No direction homethe Martin Scorsese documentary”, said Joe Lewis’s lawyer to explain why he agreed to participate in the conference Bob Dylan and the Law organized by Fordham Law School (USA).

And what is the connection of Bob Dylan and the law? The singer-songwriter’s songbook contains many verses that, apparently, lawyers and judges quote in their professional work, even in articles where laws are analyzed. Alex Long, a law professor at the University of Tennessee (USA), analyzed a number of legal texts, and concluded that Bob Dylan was the reference most cited by professionals in theand: discovered 170 mentions of his songs; while The Beatles, 74. In fact, Dylan, the lawyers who quote him they call it “His Bobness”, paraphrasing “Your Honor Judge”.

“Bob Dylan’s judgment on the judges”

David Zornow, Joe Lewis’ attorney, called his paper Bob Dylan’s Judgment on Judges: Do Power, Greed, and the Corruptible Seem to Be All There Is? Any direct or indirect allusion to the situation of the Argentine Judiciary is purely coincidental. This paper contains 27 song quotes by Bob Dylan that Zornow chose after analyzing in depth the singer-songwriter’s vision of the maximum figure of Justice: the judges.

(From left to right) In New York, David Zornow, his client Joe Lewis; and Bob Dylan (circle).

“I wasn’t prepared for the negative take that Bob Dylan always has on the judges.”, explained David Zornow. “I’m not sure this piece of writing fully explains why Bob Dylan relegates the judges to such monochromatic tones, when so much of his work captures the complexity, nuance, and bizarre juxtapositions of life. Perhaps the answer lies in Dylan’s concern for the border between the sacred and the profane: on the one hand, God; on the other, judges as the last incarnation of civil society; that is to say, that gray area where Dylan works his magic”, he expressed.

Bob Dylan’s Judgment on Judges: Do Power, Greed, and the Corruptible Seem to Be All There Is?, is a paper that Joe Lewis’s lawyer designed putting Bob Dylan as “the prosecutor The Old Weird America”, accuses “the judges”. To do this, David Zornow uses verses from twenty-seven songs. Even the question of paper title is a stanza from Blind Willie McTell: “God is in his heaven/ And we all want what is his/ But power and greed and the corruptible seem to be all there is.”

Some of the songs he used Joe Lewis’ lawyer in his paper are Seven curses, Percy’s song, Do the right to me baby, No time to think, I wanna be your lover, Jokerman, Angelina, Nettie Moore, Drifted scape.

