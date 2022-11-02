Source title: Joey Yung X Twins joins Douyin HK Phil Classics Reignites Planning Sisters Surprise Fit Awakens Millennium HK Phil Memories

There is always a Hong Kong song that once touched your heart. Like the city of Hong Kong, the style of the HK Phil is diverse and varied, both traditional and modern, unique and inclusive. In the timeline of HK Phil’s development, the Millennium HK Phil, as the music that accompanied the growth of the 80s and 90s, carries the youthful memories of many people. Douyin Hong Kong Philharmonic Classic Reignites the second show – “Next Stop, Let Me Sing” Joey Yung’s Twins Victoria Harbour Concert will be launched soon. At that time, Joey Yung and Twins will present a number of classic HK Phil sounds, evoking the common memory of the millennium HK Phil “the prelude can be sung together”.

Joey Yung and Twins grew up in the golden age of the HK Phil’s flourishing and debuted around the millennium. Since their debut, they have been deeply involved in the field of music and delivered many classic works to the Hong Kong music scene. In 1999, Joey Yung released his first solo EP “Joey”. The two title songs “Unknown” and “Escape from You”, one fast and one slow, opened her two super specialties in the music world, one is a relaxed and playful fast song, and the other is more able to connect with the public. An emotionally resonant song of grief. After that, songs such as “My Pride” and “Dark Heart” were sung to the streets. Twins officially debuted in 2001. Their youthful and energetic image quickly attracted the attention of the market. The released singles swept the major charts in the music world. The golden songs such as “Love Is Over the Sky” and “The Queen of the Next Station” warmed the hearts of the public with melody. It has become a popular representative song of the Millennium Hong Kong Philharmonic.

As the representative singers of the Millennium Hong Kong Philharmonic, Joey Yung and Twins insist on using their own music to continuously inject vitality into the Hong Kong music scene, and many classic works have also been covered and performed by other singers. In this “Next Stop Let Me Sing” Victoria Harbour Concert, they will not only sing their own HK Phil works, but also cover the millennium HK Phil works of other Hong Kong music singers, bringing the classics back to the public again. . Specifically, which classic Hong Kong Philharmonic will be re-interpreted by the three people are looking forward to it.

In addition to singing the Millennium Hong Kong Philharmonic, there is another highlight of this concert worthy of attention – the friendship between Joey Yung and Twins. When friends need them most, they will always be there for each other without hesitation. Joey Yung once said in an interview that the reason why the three became good friends is because everyone has the same goal, which is to give priority to happiness. Now that the three of them are reunited after a long time, I wonder what kind of surprise will be presented?

It is worth mentioning that this “Next Stop Let Me Sing” is located in Victoria Harbour. As one of the three major night scenes in the world, Victoria Harbour has always influenced and witnessed the history and culture of Hong Kong, and is one of the keys to Hong Kong becoming an international metropolis. In front of such a meaningful attraction, what ingenious performance will the three perform?