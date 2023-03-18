Home Entertainment ‘John Wick’ actor Lance Reddick dies at 60
Entertainment

‘John Wick’ actor Lance Reddick dies at 60

by admin
‘John Wick’ actor Lance Reddick dies at 60

Well-known Hollywood actor Lance Reddick earlier officially confirmed the death of natural causes at his Los Angeles residence at the age of 60, the news was confirmed by his publicist Mia Hansen.

Lance Reddick is a prolific actor who can be seen in many works, from crime series “The Wire” and “Bosch” to science fiction series “Fringe”, especially in “John” since his debut in 2014. In the Wick series, Lance Reddick played Charon, the receptionist of the Continental Hotel. His unique voice and elegant posture left a deep impression on many movie fans, and he has also dubbed for many animations and games in the past.

In addition to the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4”, there are still many Lance Reddick works in production, including “John Wick” spin-off film “Ballerina”, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, “White Men Can’ t Jump”, “Shirley”, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”, “Apteros”, etc.

After the news of Lance Reddick’s death was confirmed, many actors and directors who had worked with him sent messages of condolences. May the deceased rest in peace, and we are grateful for his dedication to the entertainment industry.

See also  The movie "Mama's Wonder Boy" releases the "Mother and Child" version to tease the handicapped boy who will send a gold medal to the Olympics_TOM News

You may also like

Hydrogen breakthrough: 36 new refueling stations approved in...

Lance Reddick is dead: mourning for US actors!...

Jing Boran and Tan Songyun are reunited in...

Unstoppable Bentley, over 15,000 cars sold and profits...

“Grateful for every day”: “Jurassic Park” star Sam...

Yvonne Woelke: Scary stalker molests her | Entertainment

Balenciaga 2023 Spring Summer Sports Shoes 3XL Trainers...

World premiere at BE – miniatures like paintings

The high-spirited decor of presenter Laura Vicente’s home

Coating 2023: an edition to remember

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy