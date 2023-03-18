Well-known Hollywood actor Lance Reddick earlier officially confirmed the death of natural causes at his Los Angeles residence at the age of 60, the news was confirmed by his publicist Mia Hansen.

Lance Reddick is a prolific actor who can be seen in many works, from crime series “The Wire” and “Bosch” to science fiction series “Fringe”, especially in “John” since his debut in 2014. In the Wick series, Lance Reddick played Charon, the receptionist of the Continental Hotel. His unique voice and elegant posture left a deep impression on many movie fans, and he has also dubbed for many animations and games in the past.

In addition to the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4”, there are still many Lance Reddick works in production, including “John Wick” spin-off film “Ballerina”, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, “White Men Can’ t Jump”, “Shirley”, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”, “Apteros”, etc.

After the news of Lance Reddick’s death was confirmed, many actors and directors who had worked with him sent messages of condolences. May the deceased rest in peace, and we are grateful for his dedication to the entertainment industry.