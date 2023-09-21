Johnny & Associates to Change Name Following Scandal: Announcement Expected in Mid-September

Johnny & Associates, the renowned talent agency in Japan, is set to undergo a significant change by altering its name, as reported by Japanese media on the 19th. The official announcement regarding this anticipated name change is expected to be made in mid-September.

Initially, the newly appointed president, Noriyuki Higashiyama, had expressed his intention to retain the company’s name. However, considering the current circumstances, it is highly likely that this decision will be reversed, resulting in the introduction of a new system and a new name. The precise details regarding the new system and company name are expected to be disclosed by mid-September at the latest.

The trigger for this transformation can be traced back to the allegations of sexual assault against Johnny’s Agency’s former president, Kitagawa, which spanned several decades. The revelation of this news generated significant public attention and outcry. Following an apology, Keiko Fujishima, the president at the time, announced her resignation, subsequently paving the way for Noriyuki Higashiyama to assume the position as the new president.

In the wake of Johnny’s confession of Kitagawa’s misconduct, numerous television stations promptly declared their decision to sever ties with artists from Johnny’s Agency. In addition, many advertisers also expressed their intent to withhold contract renewals until Johnny’s new system is clarified, subsequently evaluating the feasibility of continuing their partnerships.

Ultimately, the upcoming name change for Johnny & Associates marks a significant turning point for the agency. As the mid-September announcement approaches, industry insiders and fans alike eagerly await the unveiling of the new system and company name, along with the subsequent implications for the future of Johnny & Associates and its artists.