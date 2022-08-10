Home Entertainment Join hands for the first time! JJJJound x ASICS 2022 Latest Spring/Summer Joint Shoes Coming Soon | HYPEBEAST
Join hands for the first time! JJJJound x ASICS 2022 Latest Spring/Summer Joint Shoes Coming Soon

Join hands for the first time! JJJJound x ASICS 2022 Latest Spring/Summer Joint Shoes Coming Soon

After JJJJound released the latest joint shoes of Reebok NPC II last month, recently officially released the latest spring and summer joint project of ASICS.

At the end of April, Hypebeast reported that JJJJound and ASICS would usher in the first joint cooperation, and based on GEL-KAYANO 14 to explore inspiration and creativity, it successfully attracted many shoe fans to stop. In the official preview, you can clearly see the key element of this time – metallic silver, supplemented by white mesh fabric, and the iconic tiger claw Logo is presented in black version, and finally you can see the relatively avant-garde font shape JJJJound brand words.

Previous reports pointed out that this series will launch two color schemes, black and white, both of which are simple designs with full matching. Now the official announcement is the first to release. According to the inertia of previous releases, this joint series is expected to officially debut in the near future. Interested readers should pay attention to future follow-up reports.

