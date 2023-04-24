Join if you can’t beat, will NIGO become the new face of Nike? |NIGO|Nike|Sneakers_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Reprinted from: 1626 trend selection

Original title: Join if you can’t beat, will NIGO become the new face of Nike?

NIGO is well-known for his two streetwear brands, BAPE and Human Made. Currently, he is also qualified as the creative director of the fashion brand KENZO, playing an important role in the field of fashion trends.

In addition, the long-term cooperation between NIGO and adidas has closely linked the two together, so the recent news that NIGO switched to Nike immediately caused heated discussions. . .

NIGO actually got on Nike?

This month, NIGO caused heated discussions on the Internet because of a group photo.

The cause of the incident was that the head of Girls Don’t Cry posted a post on Instagram to celebrate Pharrell Williams’ birthday. In the picture, Nigo wore a pair of Nike sneakers for the first time.

@verdy

After Kanye West and Jerry Lorenzo, this is another adidas contract designer who wears Nike sneakers. I don’t know how adidas feels.

Nike GO FlyEase

NIGO is wearing lazy shoes released by Nike in 2021. This shoe is relatively unpopular, and the price in the secondary market is also stable within 500 yuan.

You know, NIGO does not let himself go like Kanye West. He has never worn any Nike sneakers during his cooperation with adidas, so this time, many netizens began to suspect that the cooperative relationship between the two parties has changed.

good luck

According to the report of Complex, NIGO has officially signed a contract with Nike, which further confirms the speculation of netizens.

Although the cooperation between the two parties is still in its early stages, it is reported that the joint project that everyone is looking forward to is already in the planning stage.

Over the years, NIGO has been working hard at adidas, during which time it has released many blockbuster joint projects with Human Made, but due to the lack of publicity resources, they are basically in a broken state.

Compared with Nike, which can pay a premium for any pair of joint Dunk, it will inevitably feel a bit unbalanced.

Therefore, it is not difficult to understand why NIGO will switch to the Nike camp. After all, his big brother Fujiwara Hiroshi has been in Nike for a long time.

NIGO’s fashion trend influence

As a key figure who changed the world‘s perception of Japanese trends, NIGO was active in Harajuku in the 90s and 00s.

In 1993, NIGO and graphic designer Sk8things co-founded A Bathing Ape. The brand used marketing techniques to emphasize the ‘limited edition’ attribute. This subversive business strategy further enhanced the value of the brand.

With the upper bodies of major rappers and artists at home and abroad, BAPE has also been officially promoted to the altar. Many god-level items are still fresh in my memory, including the iconic camouflage shark jacket and the ones mentioned below. BAPE STA.

However, BAPE, which was thought to be unstoppable, faced a loss in revenue in 2010 and was sold to a Hong Kong IT group at a low price of US$2.8 million.

In the same year, NIGO founded Human Made, completing the transformation from “ape man” to “human being”. The brand focuses on a more private style and a smaller-scale business model. Compared with BAPE, Human Made has a stronger personal style and protrude.

Virgil Abloh / BLACK

NIGO x Louis Vuitton‘LV²’Collection

NIGO’s first big show in Kenzo

In addition to the field of street fashion, NIGO’s influence in the fashion field should not be underestimated.

His joint series with Louis Vuitton set off a buying craze; in 2021, he was also appointed as the new creative director of KENZO, and the subsequent series have also received unanimous praise from the industry.

NIGO / KAWS

Perhaps because of the overwhelming, this year NIGO appointed contemporary artist KAWS as a corporate consultant for Human Made’s parent company Otsumo Co., Ltd., allowing Human Made to continue to evolve.

This is also the first time KAWS has returned to the clothing brand field after OriginalFake in 2006. He will provide advice and support for product creation and management from the perspective of an artist.

At this stage, NIGO may have more time to focus on the joint name with Nike.

In the future, we may also see blockbuster joint projects such as NIGO x KAWS x Nike, or KENZO x Nike.

NIGO x Nike

What shoes will be released?

According to intelligence sources, NIGO and Nike will usher in the first pair of joint shoes in 2024.

In fact, Nigo does not belong to the joint first echelon in adidas, which is different from Kanye West and Jerry Lorenzo, he has no further creative authority, so in the cooperation, he can only label and change the color of the original model. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why Nigo quit Nike.

If you follow this practice, what kind of shoes will you go to Nike’s NIGO with a high probability?

#1 Nike Air Force 1

On which pair of Nike sneakers has the most relationship with NIGO, it is none other than Air Force 1.

BAPE STA shoes

In the BAPE period, NIGO used Air Force 1 as inspiration to launch the famous BAPE STA shoes. The feet of many stars have also made this pair of shoes the subject of controversy for so many years.

Its hot topic has even continued to this day, and this year Nike is still suing BAPE for alleged plagiarism. However, since NIGO sold BAPE in 2010, it has successfully retreated from it.

BespokeIND Custom Version

Nike Human Made BAPE Force 1

Therefore, if the two parties choose to use Air Force 1 as the first shoe model of the joint name, it must be full of heat and topic at the same time. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why Nike signed NIGO.

#2 Nike Cortez

Friends who follow NIGO must be able to find that NIGO has a soft spot for running shoes.

Human Made x adidas Tokio Solar

During the cooperation with adidas, NIGO launched a large number of joint running shoes. These include adidas Country, adidas Tokio Solar and more.

In Nike’s product catalogue, the Cortez is definitely one of the most classic running shoe silhouettes, and its ‘retro’ attributes fit well with NIGO’s style.

sacai x Nike Cortez

This year coincides with the return of Nike Cortez, CLOT, sacai and other topic joint projects emerge in endlessly, and it is not impossible for NIGO and Nike to resist it next year.

#3 Nike Dunk

Among the joint names of NIGO and adidas, only the Adimatic released last year is one of the few premium shoes.

Human Made x adidas Adimatic

This pair of sneakers with skateboard attributes is exactly the same as Nike’s Dunk series shoes.

The popularity of the Nike Dunk series does not need to be repeated. Hiroshi Fujiwara has released joint Dunk shoes many times. I wonder if NIGO will follow the old path of the former big brother?

CPFM x Human Made x Nike Dunk Custom Edition

As Nike’s trump card model in recent years, every pair of co-branded Dunk can have a premium price. Imagine a pair of ‘Duck Dunk’ co-branded with NIGO appearing in front of you, which will surely ignite the enthusiasm of sneaker players again.

But now that NIGO is willing to switch to Nike, I don’t know if it means that Nike has given more resources.

After all, Nike has no generals at this stage. The popularity of the previous joint matrix is ​​declining. The joint names such as NOCTA and PEACEMINUSONE are not strong enough. Under such circumstances, Nike also urgently needs a more influential appearance.

Therefore, we cannot rule out that Nike may launch a series of new original models with NIGO, which is worth looking forward to.

As one of the most influential designers in the history of street fashion, NIGO’s signing with Nike is like dropping a blockbuster in the shoe circle. Even if there are very few details about the cooperation between the two parties, it is still enough to cause a sensation.

Although it is not known whether NIGO will design on the existing Nike styles or create a new silhouette, one thing is certain, that is, NIGO x Nike will become the most noteworthy joint project next.