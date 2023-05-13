Joining the “Houlang Mentoring Class”, Luyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle X “Houlang” set off a new wave of marketing for major dramas

Recently, Lvyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle, a leading brand in the two-wheeler industry, officially announced that it has officially joined the “Houlang Master Class” to accompany Sun Toutou to enter the Chinese Medicine Center, learn Chinese medicine knowledge with his classmates in the mentor class, and promote the excellent traditional Chinese medicine culture together.

It is reported that “The Back Wave” is officially scheduled to broadcast exclusively on Youku on May 14. Up to now, there have been 1.5 million reservations in the station that have not yet been broadcast, which can be called an annual drama with excellent screenwriting skills and cast. The Lvyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle driven by “technical innovation” not only achieves the goal of “one car for 10 years” by virtue of its self-developed liquid-cooled black technology, but also achieves repeated successes in innovative marketing. Joining the big drama “Houlang” this time is bound to bring new experiences to users across the network and create an industry benchmark marketing case.

It is understood that Luyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicles have been seamlessly connected with many top-tier variety shows before, and have successively signed “Longing for Life”, “Happy Party”, “Happy Start Again”, and “Planting the Land”. Different from traditional marketing methods such as oral broadcasting and flower characters, not only through “dramatic implantation” to let the product be displayed cleverly, turning the brand selling point into a content point of view, but also carry out in-depth interaction in the program, making the Lvyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle once Become the TOP1 travel partner in the minds of consumers.

insight into young people,Precise layout and marketing tips for major dramas

Luyuan, which is well-known in the industry for its hard-core technology research and development, is not only not cold, but also understands the preferences of young users. It has been close to young user groups for a long time, and frequently plays the brand of precise marketing, harvesting precise traffic to empower national channels. Nowadays, in the face of dazzling TV dramas, movies, and variety shows, Luyuan is a marketing master who knows how to get rid of the noisy and impetuous background and find a suitable partner for the brand.

It is reported that “The Back Wave”, which is expected by netizens, has novel themes and high popularity, is written by Liuliu, and has the well-known director Han Xiaojun who created “The Ming Dynasty” and “Hanwu Emperor”; he is also very careful in casting, Leading by Wu Gang, an old drama star, and starred by powerful rookies Zhao Lusi and Luo Yizhou, it can be said that the lineup is strong, and hot topics on social platforms are constantly being discussed. Luyuan joins hands with “Houlang”, which is bound to consolidate the brand value of “a bike for 10 years” in the minds of the majority of users.

It is not only necessary to accurately snipe in terms of traffic, but also to be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people at the plot level. In terms of the content of the series, there have been many medical dramas in the past, but few of them really focused on the inheritance of Chinese medicine. “The Back Wave” focuses on the spread of Chinese medicine by Ren Xinzheng, a professor at the University of Chinese Medicine, and aims to inherit the quintessence of Chinese medicine and promote the culture of Chinese medicine; And it is not from the perspective of traditional old Chinese medicine practitioners, but from the perspective of young people to narrate the story of learning Chinese medicine. It is foreseeable that it will become a popular topical drama of the season.

In terms of the form of cooperation, Luyuan has always abandoned blunt implantation, but instead becomes a necessary part of the incarnation content scene, which can effectively strengthen brand recognition and reach a spiritual resonance with the audience. Joining the “Houlang Mentorship Class” this time, “Zhao Lusi’s official designated car” Luyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle will integrate into the scene with a new role, releasing surprises along the way, sparking sparks with the “Houlang” and bringing a refreshing new experience to the audience.

Spiritual fit guides the concept of values, and innovative marketing adds momentum

The reason why “The Back Wave” is able to attract attention on social platforms is not only because of its strong cast, but also because of its spirit of the times that inherits the quintessence of traditional Chinese medicine. The research and development of traditional Chinese medicine science and liquid cooling technology need to be polished and persevered day after day, and there is no need to be sloppy. This spirit of adhering to long-termism makes Luyuan coincide with the values ​​of “Houlang” and also promotes the cooperation between the two parties root cause.

As the promoter and leader of the core technology of two-wheeled electric vehicles, Luyuan has persisted for 26 years and is regarded as an expert in the industry’s durability and endurance. Achieved the durable quality of “one car rides for 10 years”. Since the advent of liquid-cooled electric vehicles, the cumulative sales have exceeded 8 million units, and they have become popular all over the world. The birth of liquid cooling technology is a key turning point in promoting two-wheeled electric vehicles from “consumable consumer goods” to “durable consumer goods”; for China‘s electric vehicle industry chain, it has created a new category.

This time, by cooperating with “The Back Wave”, while creating a benchmark case for plot marketing, Luyuan also encourages contemporary young people to pursue their dreams with a positive attitude and never forget their original aspirations through dramas; on the other hand, through the scene implantation of products , Multi-dimensional interpretation of Luyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle’s outstanding performance in different scenarios, deeply rooting Luyuan’s “technical school” brand label in the minds of users. From the iteration of core technology to the innovation and upgrading of entertainment marketing, Luyuan has followed the needs of consumers to solve pain points, and gained insight into the preferences of young people to break through the market expansion through IP marketing.

Luyuan’s another generous effort undoubtedly re-interpreted the brand strength and profound marketing skills. With the launch of “The Back Wave”, Luyuan’s brand potential will hit a new high, and the empowerment of huge traffic will also detonate the market hot sales of Luyuan’s liquid-cooled electric vehicles again, adding new momentum to the national marketing channels.

Starting from May 14th, lock on Dragon TV at 19:30 every night, and Youku video at 22:00, ride on the Luyuan liquid-cooled electric car, and experience the essence of Chinese culture in “The Back Wave” with Luyuan.