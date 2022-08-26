Original title: “JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure: Battle of the Stars Remake” fifth trailer announced

Bandai Namco announced today the fifth trailer for the manga fighting game “JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure: Battle of the Stars Remastered”, which will be available on PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Switch on September 1st , the Steam version will be launched on September 2!

Game trailer

“JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure: Clash of the Stars R” will gather a total of 50 characters who have appeared in “JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure”. The game also includes Star Wars Mode, Arcade Mode, Duel Mode, Online Mode, Practice Mode, Custom Mode and Shop & Pokédex Mode. In addition to experiencing the original battle scene in the main mode, you can also enjoy the battle mode between various characters appearing in the series, with a total of more than 100 battles with various rules to choose from. After clearing the level, you can get special costumes for the characters, as well as pictures that can be enjoyed in the Pokédex mode. Even people who are not good at fighting games can easily enjoy the fun of nirvana through the one-click combination function.

This work is based on “JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle” released in 2013, and adjusts the original game rhythm, some moves and other game contents. The first to sixth characters included in this work are all newly dubbed by Japanese voice actors of the animated version.

Video screenshot

